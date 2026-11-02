Police forced open a Texas home after an alarming text and found the woman from Tony Parker’s Eva Longoria cheating scandal dead at 54

Erin Benavides, who was once linked to a high-profile cheating scandal involving Tony Parker and Eva Longoria, died on October 14 at 54 years old. As reported by TMZ, authorities believe her death was a suicide.

Police found Benavides inside a home in Port Aransas, Texas, after receiving a call for a welfare check. The check was prompted by an alarming text message she reportedly sent to a friend of her husband, and officers had to force their way into the residence.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, though the investigation into her death remains active. Benavides first made headlines in 2010, when allegations surfaced about an affair with Tony Parker.

The 2010 texting scandal upended two marriages at once

At the time, Parker was a prominent player for the San Antonio Spurs and was married to “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria. Benavides herself was married to Brent Barry, Parker’s former teammate on the Spurs.

Woman Linked to Tony Parker Cheating Scandal With Eva Longoria Dies by Suicide https://t.co/jggNhsGhJA via @TMZ — Marty (@WrestlingMarty) November 2, 2026

The situation came to light after Longoria reportedly discovered hundreds of text messages exchanged between Parker and another woman, whom reports later identified as Benavides. The texts sparked a wave of affair rumors that dominated gossip columns and news cycles.

Benavides publicly denied that there was any affair, and Parker also reportedly denied that there was any physical relationship between them. Longoria filed for divorce from Parker in November 2010, and Barry and Benavides separated around the same time.

Benavides later became an attorney and worked as an assistant district attorney in Texas, handling human smuggling cases. She also advocated for vulnerable populations, including children in foster care and victims of trafficking. Her former boss, District Attorney Christina Mitchell, remembered her for her dedication to her work, her sense of humor, and her love for her sons.

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