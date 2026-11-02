A woman says the state paid for her to get drunk at the police academy, and she wasn’t the one being trained

A TikTok post showing how police complete DUI training with the help of volunteers has people asking how they can sign up. Lauren Partin (@laurenpartin) recorded her experience as a volunteer at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. In her video, which has over a million views, Partin happily said, “The government is paying for me to get drunk today.”

The footage showed her and her friend, Miriam Morgenstern, heading to a large room where the volunteers all sat around a long desk. During the training, they were given drinks in Solo cups from five bottles of alcohol, as well as shots. In between laughter, Partin explained that they were given alcohol quickly, noting, “They want you to drink like, they want you to hurry and do it. This is like a chugging game, basically.”

At one point, Morgenstern laughingly shared that Partin had been called to the front because she was not drinking as quickly as everyone else, which got Partin to admit, “I’m a lightweight.” In the next clip, Morgenstern filmed an officer using a breathalyzer on Partin and declaring, “Oh, we got a winner.” Her blood alcohol level of 0.106 had everyone cheering and laughing because, as Morgenstern and another volunteer pointed out, Partin was the only one who had eaten that morning.

The training went beyond breathalyzer tests

After Partin was deemed sufficiently drunk, the footage shows officers performing standard field sobriety checks, like asking participants to balance on one foot. By the time they left, Partin seemed excited that she was “the drunkest person” in the room. As she giggled, weaved, and skipped, she said she probably had 16 shots, and Morgenstern confirmed her final BAC was 0.143.

According to the Applebaum Joachim Law group, officers must complete field sobriety coordination testing school to get certified for DUI traffic stops. The goal is to ensure they can properly determine impairment before making an arrest.

The firm points out that for defense teams, the validity of a DUI charge often hinges on whether these tests were administered correctly. If an officer was poorly trained or botched the procedure, a charge might not hold up in court, which is why academies use volunteers so that officers get real experience. Mistakes in DUI stops can carry serious consequences, as with a bride who was jailed for a DUI while sober.

Partin’s viewers largely had one question: “Where does one sign up for this?” Many others wondered about the logistics, with one user asking, “they just let you walk out drunk?” One user shared that they had taken part in a similar training, and that in theirs, a “decoy” volunteer drank non-alcoholic beverages to test the officers.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the state patrol’s account of the training, as this account originates solely from Partin’s TikTok video.

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