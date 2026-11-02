An Oklahoma State receiver chirped at Iowa State fans after a go-ahead touchdown, and his coach called it ‘the most selfish penalty ever’

Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young apologized for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that proved costly in the Cowboys’ loss to Iowa State. The penalty came after a go-ahead touchdown and helped set up the Cyclones’ game-winning field goal.

As detailed by BroBible, Oklahoma State trailed by six points with Two minutes and 56 seconds left in the fourth quarter before driving 68 yards to the 7-yard line. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker connected with Young on a shuffle pass, and Young ran into the end zone, with the extra point giving the Cowboys a 49-48 lead with 53 seconds remaining.

Young immediately drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct after running out of the end zone to chirp at fans in the front row. The penalty forced Oklahoma State to kick off from its own 20-yard line rather than the 35.

The penalty left Iowa State with a short field

Iowa State returned the kickoff to the 37-yard line, giving it strong field position to start its final drive. The Cyclones quickly gained 33 yards on a pass play and eventually kicked a 34-yard field goal to win the game.

The loss deals a major blow to Oklahoma State’s College Football Playoff hopes, since three Big 12 losses is a difficult hole to climb out of. The Cowboys still have four games left in the regular season.

Here's Wyatt Young's touchdown and celebration that led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. pic.twitter.com/takzOHHjoJ — Jake Brend (@JakeBrendTV) November 1, 2026

Head coach Eric Morris expressed frustration after the game, saying the penalty put his defense in a bad position in the final moments. He said that after the go-ahead score, “we have the most selfish penalty ever.” Morris added, “That falls on me as the head coach,” and said he would get it fixed. Touchdown celebrations can stir up trouble at every level of football, as a referee grabbing a celebrating player showed.

Young took full responsibility in a statement released after the game, apologizing to Oklahoma State supporters, his teammates, and coaches for “the lack of discipline and selfishness I displayed today.” He said, “The lack of maturity I showed is inexcusable,” adding that he takes full accountability and that the program’s coaches do not teach or allow players to act the way he did.

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