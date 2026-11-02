A man says he ignored 37 calls from his boss after hours, then found out the ‘cyberattack’ was a flood of five-star reviews naming him

Joe (just_joe_is_fine) is a chaotic content creator with an equally chaotic follower base, and he recently claimed they helped him get a raise. In a post with more than 10 million views, he shared how his boss thought a sudden flood of five-star reviews was a cyberattack. Talking from his car, he said it all started with 37 calls from his boss at night, which he didn’t answer because “I was busy. I was setting boundaries.”

The next morning, Joe said his boss pulled him into an office to discuss a “cyberattack” against the company. It turned out the business had received hundreds of five-star Google reviews, all of which specifically named Joe. Joe said he took the chance to argue that it might be a sign it was time for a raise. According to Joe, his boss was concerned because of the odd nature of some of the reviews.

He said his boss found some of them benign, like “Joe is an excellent employee.” Others, Joe noted, included sheep emojis, messages saying “Hail Megatron,” and a recurring theme of people claiming Joe taught them or their wives how to love again. One review simply stated, “I like men, five stars.” When Joe brushed them off as “amazing testimonials,” he said his boss accused him of weaponizing his followers for reviews.

Joe thinks his followers are ‘absolute chaos’ and ‘unmanageable’

He advised his boss to check out the comments section of any of his videos. “Do you think that I have the wherewithal, the dedication, the charisma to gather everybody together in a coordinated scheme such as this?” Joe asked. When his boss said yes, Joe said he asked for a raise again. His boss tried to argue it was unethical and threatened to report the reviews, so Joe asked him why, since they were positive.

True to his prediction, the comments section was chaotic. Among the newer followers who found Joe hilarious, there was a flood of five-star reviews, some echoing those mentioned in the video. Others were more sincere, like the user who wrote, “Just arrived…..found it delightfully chaotic….decided to stay. 5 stars.” Another asked, “Where do I go to leave 5 star review.”

According to Phyllo, employee social media activity directly shapes how the public perceives an organization. Phyllo suggests that smart companies turn staff into brand ambassadors by providing clear guidelines rather than restricting them, as positive advocacy often creates a genuine impact, while negative posts can do real damage.

That tension has played out publicly before, as when H-E-B faced backlash for trying to silence a popular employee. At the end of his video, Joe shared that he got his raise through a simple statement: “They’re not one-star reviews, but they could be.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Joe’s employer’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Joe’s TikTok post.

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