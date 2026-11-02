The campaign says she isn't a staffer, but she is a common face

Abigail Ronson has become a familiar face around the Mike Rogers Senate campaign in Michigan, often speaking with reporters and appearing at campaign events. According to Drop Site News, records filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act list her as a registered agent for the government of Israel. Those same records identify her as one of two people connected to the campaign who have registered as foreign agents.

She carries out her role through Convergence Media, the firm the Rogers campaign has paid millions of dollars this cycle, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Ronson previously worked for Senate Majority Speaker Mike Johnson and now holds the title of digital communications specialist at Convergence.

A May FARA filing shows she registered to do work for Israel on behalf of HAVAS Media Network through Brad Parscale’s company Clocktower X LLC. This past Sunday she stood behind Rogers and former Democratic Representative Haley Stevens during a press conference. The event took place after Stevens endorsed Rogers instead of the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed.

Convergence Media staff and the scope of registered foreign agent work

A second Convergence employee, Jesse Stokes, registered as a foreign agent for Israel in October 2025 under the same Havas arrangement. Metadata on campaign documents indicates Stokes wrote many of the press releases issued under Rogers’ name, including the April releases that announced the Senate candidacy. Neither Ronson nor Stokes replied immediately when asked for comment.

The Rogers spokesperson you see starting this press conference is Abby Ronson. She is currently registered as a foreign agent for the state of Israel, according to @DropSiteNews reporting today pic.twitter.com/cspatQJeTt — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 1, 2026

Another Rogers campaign spokesperson who is not listed in the foreign agent filings also did not respond right away to questions about whether the campaign knew of the registrations. Earlier this year, Ronson was identified as the person behind an AI-generated image that depicted a muscular version of Mike Rogers. She additionally helped arrange a press conference for a group called Democrats for Mike Rogers.

The group presents itself as a collection of disillusioned Democratic voters. Drop Site’s reporting characterized the operation as appearing sloppy and astroturfed. Ronson is one of fourteen Convergence staff members brought in by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Their assignment falls under a $46.5 million contract with the Israeli government that includes promoting pro-Israel messages on social media and inserting related material into large language models.

Convergence describes itself as a firm that handles campaign strategy, digital work, public affairs, and media. Longtime Republican operative Mike Shields, an ally of Parscale, leads the company. Parscale’s Israeli contract is paid through Havas Media Network and has produced AI-driven text message campaigns along with paid advertising on Salem Media, the network Parscale owns.

The May registration for Ronson states that the services will include “strategic communications, planning, and media services in support of Havas’ engagement by the State of Israel to develop and execute a nationwide campaign in the United States to combat anti-semitism.” When Ronson was linked to the AI photo in June, the Rogers campaign said she was not a staffer. FEC records contain no direct payments from the campaign to her personally.

She has nonetheless continued to speak as a campaign spokesperson to news organizations, including Drop Site News and The New York Times, as recently as this week, using an official Rogers campaign email address. That same address appears in the metadata of a PDF posted on the campaign website in August that announced the launch of Democrats for Mike Rogers.

Karen Whitsett, who serves as treasurer of the super PAC supporting Democrats for Mike Rogers, appeared on Lara Trump’s Fox program over the weekend and was introduced only as a disaffected Michigan voter. The super PAC, Together for Michigan, has spent $5 million opposing El-Sayed. Contributors include Mara Saad at $100,000, Trump megadonor Anthony Soave at $100,000, and Michigan Republican megadonor Robert Penske at $250,000.

The single largest funder so far has been the Great Lakes Conservatives Fund, which has supplied more than $4 million. The New York Times reported that this fund is expected to receive a $9 million infusion from AIPAC. The fund has previously worked with Eyesover LLC, an artificial intelligence company operated by Parscale and used in connection with his Israeli foreign agent activities.

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