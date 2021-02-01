Rumors for a ‘Switch Pro‘ have been around for a while, but based on a recent Q&A session Nintendo had, they mentioned that a new Switch model is not coming anytime soon, nor is to be announced. Specifically, it was President Shuntaro Furukawa that addressed this topic, alongside a lot of information for Nintendo’s current sales state.

While he mentioned that there aren’t any plans for a new version of the Switch, the possibility of new hardware coming at a later date is still there, as they were a little cryptic with their choice of words. It is very often that Nintendo follows their claims with a written transcript of every report, so it is highly likely that we will have more details about this soon.

Even without an upgraded model for the famous console, there is no doubt that the Nintendo Switch obliterated any expectations, passing their already estimated copies sold, of 24 million. They are expecting an increase to that huge number, with more than 26.5 million units sold following this year, so there aren’t any signs that Switch’s domination over the console market, will receive a halt.

With games like Animal Crossing and an upcoming sequel to one of the best Switch games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a very strong future is already visible and 2021 is expected to be an equally strong year, like the one before it. Besides, they did leave room for speculations in regards to something else, if not a ‘Switch Pro’ version, so we can still hope for some kind of new hardware or something of the likes.