A recruit thought she was in trouble when her first sergeant offered his chair and handed her the phone, then her family said her sister was killed

Five weeks into her basic training journey, Mikayla (themikaylaaffect) received news that changed everything. She shared the story in a post on TikTok, which got hundreds of thousands of views. In her emotional storytime video, she said that she was called to her first sergeant’s office. She originally thought she was in trouble, but then he offered her his chair and handed her the phone. That was when her family told her that her sister, Alecxandria Nechole Auxier, had been shot in the head.

As Mikayla teared up in the retelling, she said that she was left feeling numb. “I mean, imagine being in a training environment, and your best friend, your sister, just was murdered,” she said. Learning that it wasn’t an accident threw her off, so she got her phone and researched the incident in Clay County, West Virginia. Mikayla said she learned that Auxier and her boyfriend had been shot by a man, allegedly in the presence of his wife, and that their bodies were dumped separately.

Mikayla claimed the woman gave police the location of the bodies and never faced consequences. In her video, she expressed deep frustration over what she sees as a lack of justice. In a follow-up post, she pointed viewers to a source for more information and said she still had questions about the investigation, including whether the woman was tested for gunshot residue and what happened to her sister’s jewelry.

Her viewers responded with sympathy and some similar stories

One user noticed a cardinal that could be heard chirping in the video and comforted her, writing, “You’re not alone. She is with you.” Some users shared their own stories of losing loved ones to violence, with one user alleging that her best friend had been stabbed by an ex-boyfriend who was never brought to justice. Another pointed out that losing a sibling is “something different.” That kind of grief can strain even close relationships, as one wife found when her husband sent her to the couch after her sister’s death.

Auxier and her boyfriend, Michael Sumpter, were killed on or around Sept. 30, 2019, per WSAZ. Investigators believe Joshua Foster, 30, killed both of them following an argument over a drug deal involving bath salts. Foster died by suicide inside his home on Oct. 1, 2019. About two weeks later, Auxier’s mother filed a missing persons report, which led to the discovery of the bodies.

The outlet reported that Corporal F.L. Raynor, who had investigated Foster’s suicide, took the missing persons report, recognized the names, and returned to question a witness. That led to the discovery of the bodies, which had been concealed and dumped in separate remote areas. Troopers believe the bodies might never have been found if Raynor had not made the connection. WSAZ’s reporting refers only to an unnamed witness and does not accuse that person of any wrongdoing.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Clay County police’s or the witness’s side of the story, as no reports of a conclusion to the case could be found. This account originates from Mikayla’s TikTok video and the WSAZ report.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy