On her socials, Breanna describes herself as blind and deaf, with glasses to be able to see through one eye. In an Instagram (mhmbreanna) and TikTok (mhmketchup) video that racked up over seven million views, the Toronto creator said she “finally understood the feeling everyone has when they scroll upon my videos.” The realization came after she found someone with a much higher prescription than hers.

In her video, Breanna held up her glasses and explained that her prescription is minus 24, which she thought was bad. Then she found someone at minus 108. “It’s three digits!” she said. She edited in an image of the man and asked, “Is this how you guys feel when you see me?”

The man Breanna is referring to is Jan Miskovic, a Slovakian photographer who reportedly holds the world record for the highest myopia, at minus 108 diopters. The Fluorescene Group reported that Miskovic developed various vision issues as a child, including astigmatism and keratoconus, and that his vision worsened after severe eye injuries from a hydroplane racing accident. Despite his prescription, Miskovic reportedly continues his photography, aided by custom Essilor lenses.

Her viewers were shocked at Miskovic’s prescription

It wasn’t just her regular viewers who were surprised. One Instagrammer who identified as an optometrist wrote, “The highest prescription I write was -34sph.” Others realized their own prescriptions were nothing in comparison, with one user joking, “That makes my -12 seem like perfect vision lol.”

Healthline describes myopia as a common condition in which close objects are clear but distant ones are blurry. Many people manage it with glasses or contact lenses, and regular eye exams can involve specialized tests, including dyes that once left a patient’s eyes green.

High myopia is generally defined as a prescription of minus 6 diopters or stronger. Healthline also noted that legal blindness is defined as a best-corrected visual acuity of 20/200 or worse. That means a person sees at 20 feet what someone with normal vision could see from 200 feet away.

Some of Breanna’s viewers came with advice, with one user suggesting she look into “Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE),” which they said took their cousin from “- 19 to – 3.” Others joked about what they had once believed about vision. One user said their parents warned that “my eyes would fall apart and I’d die” if their eyesight went past minus 6.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to further verify Miskovic’s story, as this account originates from Breanna’s Instagram and TikTok posts and an article from Fluorescene Group.

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