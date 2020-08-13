A Total War Saga: Troy is Free Today on the Epic Games Store

A couple months back The Creative Assembly announced they would be releasing A Total War Saga: Troy on the Epic Games Store, and that it would be free to keep so long as you grabbed it the day of release. Well, guess what today is all my strategy-inclined friends!?

A Total War Saga: Troy is free to keep for the next 24 hours.

Netting your free copy of A Total War Saga: Troy is as easy as signing into (or creating) your Epic Games account, firing up the store from either your browser or the PC application, then clicking into the giant-ass banner for Troy. You could also follow those hyperlinks if you’d rather save some effort. What can I say – I’m here for the people. Additionally, if you link your Epic Games account on the Total War website you’ll get the Amazons DLC pack for free. Once again, follow the hyperlink to make your life ten-times smoother.

Thus far the game has been receiving relatively good reviews, so while it may be worth the money once this offer expires there’s no shame in grabbing it for the low, low cost of nothing. We didn’t cover it ourselves, but I’m sure once I have some freetime I’ll putz about the Aegean Sea, appease some gods, and get around to sacking Troy proper. Someone has to wipe that smug grin of Paris’s face.