A woman says a 90-pound bride asked her to gain 120 pounds before the wedding, threw spaghetti at her, then ate it off the floor

A woman claims her best friend, a bride-to-be, threw a plate of spaghetti at her after a series of demands that included asking her to gain 120 pounds for the wedding. TikTok user @Jackie.o436 shared the story in a video detailing what she called unreasonable demands from her friend, and the clip has drawn over 100,000 views.

As reported by The Daily Dot, the creator said she swore off attending weddings after everything she endured. She started her video by saying there’s nothing scarier than a woman about to become a bride.

The trouble began when her best friend, Nikki, invited her to be a bridesmaid at a restaurant. The creator said that initial happiness did not last long.

The bridesmaid requests kept piling up

Nikki’s first demand reportedly involved the bridesmaid’s appearance. The bride-to-be allegedly told her friend to get a facial at least twice a week because she had a lot of acne, and Nikki didn’t want to pay extra to have her face airbrushed in photos. If the bridesmaid didn’t do this, Nikki reportedly said she would rather the woman not attend the wedding.

The bride-to-be also allegedly asked the creator to pay for her own bridesmaid dress. That expectation is common for bridal parties, and the costs add up quickly. A WeddingWire study put the average cost of being a bridesmaid at about $1,200 per wedding, with totals that can climb past $1,800, and found the average bridesmaid spends $208 on a dress.

Then the TikTok user was reportedly asked to gain about 120 pounds over the next couple of months. Nikki’s reasoning was that she wanted to be the skinniest girl on her big day. The creator pointed out that Nikki herself weighed around 90 pounds.

When the TikTok user reportedly suggested that Nikki lose weight instead of asking her to gain it, the bride-to-be allegedly started crying. Nikki reportedly accused her friend of trying to sabotage her wedding just for declining the request. Weight demands have surfaced in other bridal parties too, including a 12-page contract requiring weigh-ins.

According to the creator, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Nikki allegedly said she had asked her own sister to do the same thing. After her sister declined, Nikki reportedly uninvited her from the wedding.

The third demand from Nikki allegedly involved the creator bending over while standing on the stage for the entire ceremony, reportedly so Nikki would look like the tallest woman in the room. When the creator told her friend she was being unreasonable, Nikki allegedly threw a plate full of spaghetti at her.

The TikTok user described Nikki as throwing a tantrum like a small child. Nikki then reportedly lashed out, telling her, “You are so jealous that I’m getting married and you’re not.”

After hearing enough, the creator reportedly left the restaurant, making sure to pay for both of their meals. However, as she turned to look at Nikki one last time, the creator claims she saw Nikki crawl over to the other side of the table and eat all the spaghetti off the floor.

Commenters on the video reacted with disbelief. One asked whether the creator had just said “she was just eating the pasta up from the floor.” Another wrote, “Where do u get those friends from my god.” A third user joked, “Did she ask her husband to gain weight to?”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Nikki’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video. The identities of the commenters have also not been confirmed.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy