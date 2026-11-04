UK Police just dropped the most brutal GTA VI TikTok edit yet against a driver: ‘could’ve just waited a few more weeks for GTA 6 to drop’

Derbyshire Police shared a TikTok mocking a man after he led officers on a dangerous car chase. The footage uses a visual style similar to Grand Theft Auto 6, complete with a game-like HUD and the song “Flower in a Hurricane” playing in the background.

The clip highlights the arrest of 29-year-old Jack Vickrage. In the caption, the force said Vickrage could have just waited for GTA 6 to drop, adding, “now Jack’s in prison for release day.”

The post also includes a firm warning that “nothing excuses driving like this in real life.” The department described the driver cutting corners and speeding through residential streets with pedestrians and other vehicles around in the middle of the day, and told him to save that for the streets of Vice City.

Viewers were quick to spot one detail the police missed

Viewers on TikTok had some fun with the edit. One person pointed out that the police only included a five-star wanted level in their custom HUD, even though the game will feature six stars. Another user commented, “In lieu of GTA 6. This is pretty d— good.” Someone else added, “Give admin early access,” while tagging Rockstar Games in the comments.

https://www.tiktok.com/@derbyspolice/video/7703882057914600726

Vickrage was arrested on charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, drug-driving, and cannabis possession. He received a 14-month sentence.

The caption’s timing joke is about the game’s long-awaited launch. Rockstar Games has set GTA 6 for release on Nov. 19, 2026, after pushing it back from May 26, 2026, according to TweakTown. Rockstar said it needed the extra time to polish the game.

The game launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and Rockstar apologized to fans for adding to what it acknowledged had been a long wait, as MP1st reported. The release will come 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V.

This is not the first time law enforcement has brought gaming into its public outreach. The DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office in Mississippi has also referenced the game in viral arrest posts, and real police pursuits have drawn GTA comparisons before, as with one moped rider’s desperate escape attempt.

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