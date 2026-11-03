A couple in Huntington, Indiana, rode horses covered in white sheets around town on Halloween, and videos of the outing quickly spread online. Residents who saw them said one rider, a man, had on a costume that resembled those linked to the Ku Klux Klan, complete with a pointed hat. The woman riding with him wore a white hoodie, and both horses were draped in white fabric as well.

Community members recorded photos and videos of the pair as they moved through the streets that Saturday. A Facebook post that has since been taken down claimed the two stopped to pose for pictures with children who were trick-or-treating. Local station WANE 15 reached the woman involved, and she said the outfits were simply meant to look like ghosts.

According to WANE 15, she denied any tie to the hate group and sent a message that read, “Hello, i would just like to state that we are infact NOT a part of the KKK and that i for 1 did not have a pointed hood and i was wearing a fuzzy blanket hoodie. I was a ghost as well as our horses. Just felt the need to clarify that.” In a later message on Monday, she said people had doxxed her and made threats against her family and the horses after the images circulated.

Local resident and mayor describe reactions after videos of the ride spread

Dovie Holliday, who filmed the riders, said she had brought her children to her parents’ house for the holiday and was standing outside with other adults when the pair appeared. She recalled, “Us adults were standing outside on the porch, and all we see are two people, one with a pointed tipped hat, and the other one with just a hood up, all in white. The horses were covered in white. And the first thing I could say is just, ‘Wow. I can’t believe we’re doing this.’”

Who knows these two racists that were dressed up as the KKK on Halloween & rode their horses through a Huntington,WV neighborhood & claimed not to be racist because they have “brown friends”. They also claimed it was just for fun and no big deal. You know this is them every day… pic.twitter.com/ZMHQUbJ1cJ — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 3, 2026

Holliday said she understands that people can choose to ride horses or make statements on Halloween. At the same time, she pointed to the impact on others who see such costumes. She noted that the two riders did not face any direct confrontation while they were out, and that the main backlash arrived later through social media posts.

According to Holliday, the couple later commented on Facebook and described the horses as ghosts of KKK members.

“They came on Facebook and openly admitted that, yes, those horses were ghosts. And yes, it was the ghost of a KKK member. They admitted that openly on Facebook in the comments. They’re trying to take it as history is a learning lesson as a way to I guess to smooth it over,” she said. She continued, “Just because it’s a part of history, does not mean that every setting is appropriate to expose children to whatever it is.”

Mayor Richard Strick said the riders later issued public apologies after the online response. He described them as two people who chose a controversial costume they may have expected would draw attention or work as a joke. “By and large, I don’t think it landed the way they thought it would, based on their subsequent apologies on social media,” Strick said.

Strick said he agreed with residents who condemned the costumes and that their concerns about the message were reasonable. He referenced Indiana’s history with the KKK and stated, “As you know, Indiana and America have a long history with this, and that’s why I think it’s entirely appropriate that our residents have taken the stand that they have of condemning the costumes, as this is not the sort of thing that you joke about.”

He added that the state’s history with the group “didn’t end well for anyone,” including through violence against people of color and against white people who supported equal rights.

Holliday said the sight upset her and many others nearby. She said children should learn about history, but not in that setting. “I was pretty upset. I’m just so glad that my kids weren’t there to see that because, I mean, yeah, it’s a teachable moment, but at the same time, on my time. Or in history class, where it’s supposed to be,” she said.

She added, “Not just, boom, right there, deal with it…. I’m glad that it’s being spoken about and not brushed under the rug…. It’s not okay; it’s really not.” Other Halloween costumes have also sparked debate, with one commentator calling a costume obvious racism.

Strick said no one reported any verbal or physical clash while the pair rode through the city. He noted that riding horses on city streets without a permit is not allowed.

“The reality is, when someone chooses a costume for Halloween, that’s somewhere in the realm of dealing with the First Amendment at that point. If they were inciting violence, or if they were making threatening things towards folks, that’s a different matter,” he said.

He explained, “There is a minor law enforcement matter in this, and the reality is that you’re not allowed to parade horses on city streets unless it’s part of a parade with a proper permit. When our officers were contacted by the public, there was upset by their presence. They communicated that to them and instructed them to leave the city.”

Holliday said she felt some empathy for the riders and viewed them as shaped by their surroundings. “We are a product of our environment. Growing up, that’s what they knew as right…. I don’t even know what I would say to them, honestly,” she said. She added, “I feel sorry for them that they didn’t allow themselves to think freely for themselves and have their own opinion on things, or do something different, and try to make a stand.”

The woman involved told WANE 15 she had received death threats and threats against the horses. She wrote, “Including the fact the lots of people are threatening familys and children. There are death threats and threats to steal horses… Yes, i havent went out today and even rescheduled my drs appointment in fear that i might have to defend myself and cause serious harm to another person if they were to try to attack me.”

She added: “I do not wish harm on anyone…Same reason i havent went to the police station to make reports either.” She declined to discuss the costumes or the ride any further.”

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