A woman stood at a wooden podium during her grandfather’s funeral service and publicly accused certain relatives of taking him from the family and stealing his checks. The moment was captured in a TikTok video posted by Alexus J (@alexusj__) that has gained over thirteen million views.

On-screen text over the clip reads “POV: Your mom Choose violence at the funeral.” The camera sits among dark patterned chairs and faces the podium, where the Black woman in a dark blazer speaks into a microphone with her sunglasses pushed up on her head.

She opens by saying she knows the service is being livestreamed and that Uncle Randy is watching. She tells Yolanda and Sherry that she loves them, then turns to Sandra and Angela.

The woman names relatives and describes what she says happened to her grandfather

The woman says in the video, “Sandra, Angela, y’all took our grandfather from us and had him in that back room for 3 years. Y’all stuck 4 years. Y’all stole his checks from him just like Grandmama. And y’all not right.” Accusations over money meant for a relative have surfaced in other cases, including one Alaska woman who police say kept collecting her husband’s checks.

She tells the relatives they are going to hell on the fastest train, smoking. She describes their actions as very rude, wrong, and disrespectful. She repeats that they took that man from the family.

The woman says the people at the hospital told the relatives he needed rehabilitation before they took him, and that they still did it. She mentions family in Detroit, including his grandpa and his grandkids who loved him, along with friends there who loved him. She states that the relatives took him from them and that it is not right.

She says they have to deal with God at the end of that. She adds that no one is going to tell her it is okay because the family is leaving anyway and that she has been kicked out of better places. She explains she came to say her final piece because this is the last time she has to deal with them.

She closes by thanking everybody, telling people to drive safe, and saying rest in peace, Granddad, before stepping away from the podium. The poster’s caption reads “You not wrong queen.”

Viewers shared mixed reactions in the comments under the video. Some appeared taken aback by the public confrontation, with one person asking who keeps ouuing. Another commenter wondered aloud about the woman’s intentions and wrote, “Did she warn you she was gone do this!? Lmao.”

Others framed the speech as understandable in context. One viewer wrote, “Sometimes it’s necessary.” A different commenter pointed to the common practice of asking about funerals afterward and stated, “This is why we ask “how was the funeral”.” Another added that the woman maintained composure, writing, “And she kept it classy too!”

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