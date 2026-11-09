A TikToker named Taylor said a fitness influencer at her gym told a livestream audience she was moving because “obviously there’s a photo shoot going on over here” while Taylor took a few selfies. Taylor said in a TikTok that the remark gave off “mean girl” energy, which she said she doesn’t tolerate, as reported by the Daily Dot.

Taylor said she had just finished her workout and walked over to a large mirror in a spacious corner of the gym. She said she was only using a small section of it. Before she started, she noticed a box in the area and asked the influencer, who was exercising nearby, whether she was using it. Taylor said the woman answered yes, and she moved the box elsewhere before she began taking photos.

While posing, Taylor said she noticed the influencer talking to her phone and assumed she was livestreaming her workout. She then heard the woman say, “OK, guys. We’re gonna move because obviously there’s a photo shoot going on over here.” Taylor said the comment made it seem as if her quiet photos were intruding on the influencer’s space, but she moved to a different corner anyway.

Taylor decided to say something about it

Taylor said she later approached the influencer, asked for her name, and reminded her that the gym is open to the public. She said she told the woman that anyone who wants to film without other people around should consider a private gym, and that the earlier comment had been disrespectful.

According to Taylor, the influencer responded by accusing her of using her belongings, referring to the box from earlier. Taylor said she hadn’t received a clear answer when she first asked about it.

When Taylor asked whether the whole stretch of the gym and the mirror belonged to her, Taylor said the influencer ended the conversation by saying, “I’m too old for this, love. Bye! Nice talk!” Taylor said the woman was still livestreaming the exchange, but she wanted to make it clear she hadn’t appreciated being spoken to that way.

Many commenters sided with Taylor, with one writing, “I love pretty girls that don’t let bullies bully. You’re so in the right.” Others used the video to vent about phones in gyms, with one person writing, “Once, long ago, there were no phones in the gym and people just worked out and interacted a little. Attitudes were buoyant. I would pay extra for the experience today.”

Some viewers argued that livestreaming should be banned in gyms altogether. Filming in public spaces has drawn backlash before, after a TikTok creator was dancing in a store aisle when a shopper fell trying to get past her.

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