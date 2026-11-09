A nurse claimed in a video that she was bitten by a patient and what happened afterward. Nikki, who posts as Trauma & Toast, said in the TikTok video that the incident happened nine days earlier while she was working.

In that clip, she sat in her car and held up her left forearm, pointing to marks she said came from the patient’s teeth. She stated that the teeth drew blood and that the resulting bruise and hematoma extended all the way to her elbow. Nikki described the area as still tight and painful, noting a large hematoma in one spot.

She said the patient was a female a little bit younger than herself who was coming off of drugs. Nikki explained that she had already received a tetanus shot and was taking antibiotics. She also said she had gotten some pushback from people for wanting to press charges and asked why such an injury would be treated differently because she is a nurse.

Nurse details fee and medical follow-up after filing report

In a second TikTok video filmed outdoors, Nikki said she had gone to file charges against the patient who bit her. She held up a receipt and stated that she had to pay $46.50. She said, “We have to pay to press charges after we’ve been assaulted as nurses. What the heck?”

Nikki listed the medical issues she said she was dealing with: two ER visits, an abscess from the bite, a planned follow-up with general surgery, and antibiotics taken every six hours around the clock, including waking up in the middle of the night. She asked how she could still be required to pay after all of that.

She said she now understood why more nurses do not file charges, describing the process as not the way she wanted to spend her day off. Nikki added, “Why should we have to pay to be a victim? That doesn’t make sense to me.”

In the earlier video, she had already described the injury as looking “pretty decent” nine days later but still causing significant tightness and pain. She repeatedly lifted her arm toward the camera so viewers could see the extent of the bruising and swelling.

Nikki questioned the difference between the hospital setting and other public places, saying that if the same bite had happened in a grocery store, the outcome would likely be different. She maintained that the injury should not be viewed as simply part of the job. Other nurses have also described facing a poor management response after protecting a baby at an Ohio hospital.

Several people who watched the clips shared their reactions in the comments. One commenter wrote, “One nurse to another… PRESS CHARGES!!!!” Another stated, “Press charges. That is disgusting and unacceptable.” A third asked, “The question is why have you NOT pressed charges yet? In any other scenario this would automatically be an assault!!!”

One viewer described a similar experience of their own, writing, “I also got bit by a patient. And I was made to feel awful for pressing charges. The police made me feel like I was a baby. It’s sad. I left the ER because of it.”

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