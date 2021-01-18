Ace Combat 7 Celebrates Second Anniversary With Big, Free Update

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One two years ago today, with the Windows version following less than a month later. For those of you that don’t know, Ace Combat is an arcade-style combat flight simulator and since its release, the latest entry has sold more than 2.5 million copies world-wide. To celebrate both the two year anniversary of Ace Combat 7 and 25 years of the series as a whole, a free update will be available from tomorrow

The Update will feature a number of Skins and Emblems which are listed below.

Skins:

X-02S Glowing

F-22A Phoenix

F-4E Mobius

F-15E Garuda

ASF-X Ridgebacks

F-16C Crow

Su-37 Scarface

Typhoon UPEO

F-22A Gryphus

Su-37 UPEO

Emblems:

25th Anniversary Nugget -Mobius 1-

25th Anniversary Nugget -Yellow 13-

ACE COMBAT 7 2nd Anniversary

Shooter

Spooky

Falco

UNFUNICS

Arrows (Low-Vis)

You can check out the trailer below: