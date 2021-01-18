Game News

Ace Combat 7 Celebrates Second Anniversary With Big, Free Update

A free update is coming your way

January 18th, 2021 by Tasha Quinn

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One two years ago today, with the Windows version following less than a month later. For those of you that don’t know, Ace Combat is an arcade-style combat flight simulator and since its release, the latest entry has sold more than 2.5 million copies world-wide. To celebrate both the two year anniversary of Ace Combat 7 and 25 years of the series as a whole, a free update will be available from tomorrow

The Update will feature a number of Skins and Emblems which are listed below.

Skins:

  • X-02S Glowing
  • F-22A Phoenix
  • F-4E Mobius
  • F-15E Garuda
  • ASF-X Ridgebacks
  • F-16C Crow
  • Su-37 Scarface
  • Typhoon UPEO
  • F-22A Gryphus
  • Su-37 UPEO

Emblems:

  • 25th Anniversary Nugget -Mobius 1-
  • 25th Anniversary Nugget -Yellow 13-
  • ACE COMBAT 7 2nd Anniversary
  • Shooter
  • Spooky
  • Falco
  • UNFUNICS
  • Arrows (Low-Vis)

You can check out the trailer below:

