Ace Combat 7 Celebrates Second Anniversary With Big, Free Update

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One two years ago today, with the Windows version following less than a month later. For those of you that don’t know, Ace Combat is an arcade-style combat flight simulator and since its release, the latest entry has sold more than 2.5 million copies world-wide. To celebrate both the two year anniversary of Ace Combat 7 and 25 years of the series as a whole, a free update will be available from tomorrow
The Update will feature a number of Skins and Emblems which are listed below.
Skins:
- X-02S Glowing
- F-22A Phoenix
- F-4E Mobius
- F-15E Garuda
- ASF-X Ridgebacks
- F-16C Crow
- Su-37 Scarface
- Typhoon UPEO
- F-22A Gryphus
- Su-37 UPEO
Emblems:
- 25th Anniversary Nugget -Mobius 1-
- 25th Anniversary Nugget -Yellow 13-
- ACE COMBAT 7 2nd Anniversary
- Shooter
- Spooky
- Falco
- UNFUNICS
- Arrows (Low-Vis)
You can check out the trailer below:
GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games