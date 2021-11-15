All 76 New Backward Compatible Xbox Titles Revealed at Xbox 20th Anniversary

To celebrate Xbox’s 20th Anniversary, Microsoft has announced 76 new backward compatible titles are now playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X. Both original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles are included in the update and are comprised of both fan favorites – such as the Max Payne series, F.E.AR., Ridge Racer 6 and Skate 2 – and some rather obscure titles.
The news was announced during the ‘Xbox Anniversary Celebration’ Livestream by Peggy Lo, the Compatability Program Lead for Xbox. “You asked for more games to join our backward compatibility catalog, from the biggest blockbusters to cult classics. And, we listened!” she stated, following an emotional look back at Microsoft’s 2015 E3 conference. “Today, we are celebrating our anniversary by adding more than 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to our backward compatibility catalog.”
All 76 Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles will support Xbox Series X/S’s ‘Auto HDR’ feature, which enhances the vibrance of colors and overall luminosity of older titles. Each title will also receive a resolution boost of 4x on Xbox Series X, 3x on Xbox Series S and 2x on Xbox One consoles.
The full list of Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles can be found below:
- 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
- Aces of the Galaxy
- Advent Rising
- Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
- Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
- Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
- Bankshot Billiards 2
- Beautiful Katamari
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Cloning Clyde
- Conan
- Darwinia+
- Dead or Alive Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 3
- Dead or Alive 4
- Death by Cube
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Elements of Destruction
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
- F.E.A.R. 3
- F.E.A.R. Files
- The First Templar
- Gladius
- Gunvalkyrie
- Islands of Wakfu
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
- Max Payne 3
- Mini Ninjas
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- Nier
- Novadrome
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
- Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
- Otogi: Myth of Demons
- Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
- The Outfit
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Quake Arena Arcade
- R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
- Red Dead Revolver
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Ridge Racer 6
- Rio
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Rock of Ages
- Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
- Scramble
- Screwjumper!
- Secret Weapons Over Normandy
- Skate 2
- SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
- Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
- Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Switchball
- Thrillville
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Time Pilot
- TimeSplitters 2
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Viva Piñata: Party Animals
- Warlords
‘FPS Boost’, which improves the framerate of older games on Xbox Series X and S, has also been enabled on thirty-seven titles. Eleven of these are from the games listed above.
All thirty-seven backward compatible Xbox titles benefitting from FPS Boost are listed below:
- Alan Wake
- Assassin’s Creed
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Darksiders
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- F.E.A.R.
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable III
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge
- Nier
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Rock of Ages
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
In another surprise announcement, 343 Industries also announced that Halo Infinite Multiplayer is now live on Xbox and PC, ahead of its original December 8th launch.
- This article was updated on November 15th, 2021