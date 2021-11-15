All 76 New Backward Compatible Xbox Titles Revealed at Xbox 20th Anniversary

To celebrate Xbox’s 20th Anniversary, Microsoft has announced 76 new backward compatible titles are now playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X. Both original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles are included in the update and are comprised of both fan favorites – such as the Max Payne series, F.E.AR., Ridge Racer 6 and Skate 2 – and some rather obscure titles.

The news was announced during the ‘Xbox Anniversary Celebration’ Livestream by Peggy Lo, the Compatability Program Lead for Xbox. “You asked for more games to join our backward compatibility catalog, from the biggest blockbusters to cult classics. And, we listened!” she stated, following an emotional look back at Microsoft’s 2015 E3 conference. “Today, we are celebrating our anniversary by adding more than 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to our backward compatibility catalog.”

All 76 Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles will support Xbox Series X/S’s ‘Auto HDR’ feature, which enhances the vibrance of colors and overall luminosity of older titles. Each title will also receive a resolution boost of 4x on Xbox Series X, 3x on Xbox Series S and 2x on Xbox One consoles.

The full list of Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles can be found below:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

Nier

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

‘FPS Boost’, which improves the framerate of older games on Xbox Series X and S, has also been enabled on thirty-seven titles. Eleven of these are from the games listed above.

All thirty-seven backward compatible Xbox titles benefitting from FPS Boost are listed below:

Alan Wake

Assassin’s Creed

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Darksiders

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Disney’s Chicken Little

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 3

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Kameo: Elements of Power

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

Nier

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Rock of Ages

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

In another surprise announcement, 343 Industries also announced that Halo Infinite Multiplayer is now live on Xbox and PC, ahead of its original December 8th launch.

