Amazon Games’ New World Delayed for the Second Time

Today, the team behind Amazon Games’ upcoming open-world MMO New World revealed in a message on the game’s official Twitter that the game’s launch day, which was planned to take place on August 31, was delayed again, this time to September 28, 2021.

According to the game’s developing team, the decision to delay the release date of the game for the second time, since the game was originally going to be released last May, was made to ensure that the launch day experience will be as smooth as possible, giving players the best possible experience. They also revealed that the extra time will be focused on correcting bugs, improving instability, and polishing the game further.

In the statement, the developing team also revealed that the games’ latest Closed Beta, which ended on August 2, hit an amazing number of more than 1 million active players. In a later tweet, they also revealed that players played more than 25 million hours during the stage.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

You can check out New World’s official description below, courtesy of the game’s Amazon page:

”For thousands of years, Aeternum has been the source of fantastical legends—and now you’ve found it. Shipwrecked and without supplies or allies, you’ll need to make your way in a dangerous world where supernatural power has changed all the rules. In such a land, your destiny is whatever you make of it.”

The delay took many players by surprise, but, if history can tell us anything, is that having the best possible experience is definitely worth the wait.

