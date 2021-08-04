Game News

Amazon Games’ New World Delayed for the Second Time

Players will have to wait a little more to explore Aeternum

August 4th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

new-world

Today, the team behind Amazon Games’ upcoming open-world MMO New World revealed in a message on the game’s official Twitter that the game’s launch day, which was planned to take place on August 31, was delayed again, this time to September 28, 2021.

According to the game’s developing team, the decision to delay the release date of the game for the second time, since the game was originally going to be released last May, was made to ensure that the launch day experience will be as smooth as possible, giving players the best possible experience. They also revealed that the extra time will be focused on correcting bugs, improving instability, and polishing the game further.

In the statement, the developing team also revealed that the games’ latest Closed Beta, which ended on August 2, hit an amazing number of more than 1 million active players. In a later tweet, they also revealed that players played more than 25 million hours during the stage.

You can check out New World’s official description below, courtesy of the game’s Amazon page:

”For thousands of years, Aeternum has been the source of fantastical legends—and now you’ve found it. Shipwrecked and without supplies or allies, you’ll need to make your way in a dangerous world where supernatural power has changed all the rules. In such a land, your destiny is whatever you make of it.”

The delay took many players by surprise, but, if history can tell us anything, is that having the best possible experience is definitely worth the wait.

You can pre-order the New World now on both Amazon and Steam.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
New World: How to Get Beta Access
New World is a new Massive Multiplayer Online RPG that is being developed by Double Helix and Amazon. The unusual...
Attack of the Fanboy
New World: Everything You Need to Know About Amazon’s Upcoming MMO
Amazon Games is hoping to expand its footprint in the gaming world with New World, an MMO that, after many...
Attack of the Fanboy
New World's Amrine Excavation Expedition Impressions New World’s Amrine Excavation Expedition Impressions
Recently I had a chance to sit down with Amazon Game Studio’s New World, alongside other members of the press...
Attack of the Fanboy
Logo of Amazon company, Amazon Kills Its Lord of the Rings MMO
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings MMO which was announced two years ago has reportedly been canceled due to failed communication...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy