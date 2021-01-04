AMD Reportedly Overtakes Intel in Desktop CPU Share For First Time Since 2006

To say that AMD has made significant headway in recent years with the Ryzen CPU would be an understatement. The company has been quickly filling the once large gap between Intel and itself. In terms of desktop PC, it looks like AMD has just passed Intel as it pertains to desktop CPU market share. Those estimations are made by PassMark, the benchmark software maker shows that while the total market share of CPUs is still decidedly Intel, the desktop market share has seen AMD pass Intel. The last time this happened was 2006.

You can check out the different market share analysis over on the PassMark Software site. What you’ll glean from it is that AMD has made a strong push in recent years on the desktop PC side of CPUs, but Intel isn’t dead yet. The company still dominates the laptop segment and server spaces.

It’s not a huge surprise to see AMD overtaking Intel. The enthusiast press and PC gamers in general have flocked to the high end CPUs to complement high end graphics cards in recent years. 2020 saw shortages of the Ryzen CPU releases at the tail end of the year, even if you wanted to pay the hefty price for an almost absurd level of computing power you couldn’t find one in most cases.

Whether AMD will ever be able to close the gap in other segments is up for debate, but for now, you’ll see AMD inch ever closer to Intel in the grand scheme of of the CPU chip space.