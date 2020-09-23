Among Us 2 Cancelled One Month After Announcement

Just one month after being revealed, Among Us 2 has been cancelled. Among Us has blown up over the past few weeks, rising to the top of Twitch and smashing player records on Steam, but now developer Innersloth feels that they jumped the gun on announcing a sequel.

“We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1,” writes Innersloth in a blog post. “All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1.”

In its sequel announcement post from last month, Innersloth states that Among Us was never built to be this big. Something as simple as online multiplayer took the three person team two months and a total rework of the game to get working, and additional maps took even longer to implement. Rather than work with an outdated code base, Innersloth decided to go forward with the development of a sequel so they could introduce new content and updates at a faster pace.

Now, the team is committed to updating the first game and will rework all the content planned for Among Us 2 into future updates for the current Among Us. “This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it,” Innsersloth writes in the announcement post. Several highly requested features that were being saved for Among Us 2 will now come to the first game in the future, including servers, colorblind support, a friend/account system, and a new map centered around the studio’s last project, The Henry Stickmin Collection. Other features are on the way as well, but the features listed above are coming sometime soon.

Reworking the game will be a challenging endeavor, but Among Us shows no signs of diminishing in popularity anytime soon and Innsersloth has multiple ideas already planned for the game. “We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing!” Now, the playerbase will not be fragmented in any way and players can continue to enjoy the game they already own.