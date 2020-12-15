Among-Us-is-Coming-to-Nintendo-Switch-Today

It’s finally happening. Announced today on the Nintendo Indie World presentation, Among Us will be arriving on Nintendo Switch. And even bigger, it’s coming later today. We don’t yet know the exact time, but it should arrive on the eShop sometime very soon. You may want to start checking now because once it arrives there’s a good chance the entire eShop will collapse under the weight of millions of gamers picking up the indie darling.

Among Us actually launched a couple of years ago but gained worldwide popularity a few months ago after becoming a streaming darling. Since then it has sold millions of copies and won multiple awards. Still, it has remained a PC and mobile exclusive. That ends soon though as it has been officially revealed to be coming to Nintendo Switch.

Could it also arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S around the same time? It’s certainly possible, but no official announcement has been made. Be sure to watch for more info about when it arrives on Switch and if it will be coming to other platforms later on. Given how small the development team is, it’s certainly understandable if they decided to focus on the Switch release first and will get to the rest later on.