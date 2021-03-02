Animal Crossing: New Horizons – March 2021 Seasonal Items

March is here and with it, comes a number of new seasonal items to celebrate real-life days of interest. As of yesterday, the Mario range of items celebrating 35 years of Mario became available to purchase through the Nook Stop found in the Resident Services building. Mario themed goodies aren’t the only things March has to offer though – there are a number of other seasonal items which will be available throughout March which will be outlined in this article.

Hinamatsuri

Celebrated on March 3, Hinamatsuri, also known as Doll’s Day or Girl’s Day is a day celebrated in Japan. Between February 25 and March 3, hinaningyos (dolls) and blossom lanterns will be available for purchase with the selection changing up daily. There will, however, be one item from the selection available each day.

Hello! Spring is coming to the northern hemisphere, and Nook Shopping has some festive decorations to celebrate Hinamatsuri on March 3rd. How do you choose between the hinaningyo and the blossom lantern? You don't! They're both so cute and available now on alternating days. pic.twitter.com/JYtXYx81HY — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 25, 2021

Pi Day

As the mathematicians amongst will know, the mathematical constant Pi begins with 3.14 and as such, in many countries, March 14 is referred to as Pi Day. Between March 1 and March 14, the special Pi Day item – a pie with the Pi symbol on it – will be available for purchase.

Shamrock Day

March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day and with it comes Animal Crossing’s Shamrock day. Players can celebrate by purchasing shamrock soda, shamrock doorplate, and shamrock rug between March 10 and March 17. Like the Hinamatsure items, one item from the series will be available each day on a rotating basis.

Shamrock Day themed fashion items can also be purchased from the Able Sisters.

Of course, there’s also the Mario themed items, the trailer for which you can check out below:

If you haven’t already, be sure to download the free update that went live February 25 to gain access to these seasonal items. You’ll also receive the mushroom mural in your in-game mailbox for your effort.