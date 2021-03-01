Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Get All Super Mario Items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has given villagers access to Super Mario items. New clothing, decorations, and more were embedded in the game with update 1.8.0, but they have become available as of March 1st.

Now your island and character can properly celebrate the Super Mario 35th Anniversary with 33 themed items. And the Pipe item opens up faster travel within the island, making for an exciting shakeup to the standard navigation present since launch.

Ready to get started? Close the DIY Recipes app because these additions are not crafted like other events. Instead, players will need to purchase the goods.

How to Get All Super Mario Items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To obtain the Super Mario items, access the Nook Stop in the Resident Services building (occupied by Tom Nook and Isabelle). Then select Nook Shopping and Special Goods. Press R to tab over from Daily Selection to Promotion. Here, you will find all Super Mario event items available in the game. Select the item you desire and choose Place Order. Or, if you are a generous friend, send a gift to a local resident or a friend far away.

There are a couple restrictions to keep in mind. Purchases are limited to a maximum of 5 items per customer per day. Islands with multiple players can outfit their space more quickly. The second piece to remain aware of is that catalog purchases are not delivered same-day. Any items bought will be delivered through the mail the following day, with the exception of those sent to friends. Gifted items are received instantaneously, providing a small loophole for those looking to save time.

The full list of items and their associated cost in Bells can be found below.

1-Up Mushroom (2,000 Bells)

Block (1,00 Bells)

Coin (350 Bells)

Fire Flower (1,500 Bells)

Floating block (1,000 Bells)

Goal Pole (3,500 Bells)

Large Mushroom Platform (3,000 Bells)

Pipe (5,000 Bells)

Shell (700 Bells)

Small Mushroom Platform (1,000 Bells)

Super Mushroom (1,350 Bells)

Super Star (2,000 Bells)

Thwomp (3,000 Bells)

? Block (1,350 Bells)

Luigi hat (1,500 Bells)

Mario hat (1,500 Bells)

Princess Peach crown (12,000 Bells)

Wario hat (1,500 Bells)

Luigi ‘stache (1,200 Bells)

Mario ‘stache (1,200 Bells)

Wario ‘stache (1,200 Bells)

Luigi outfit (2,400 Bells)

Mario outfit (2,400 Bells)

Princess Peach dress (6,000 Bells)

Wario outfit (2,400 Bells)

Luigi shoes (1,400 Bells)

Mario shoes (1,400 Bells)

Princess Peach shoes (2,400 Bells)

Wario shoes (1,400 Bells)

Mushroom mural (3,000 Bells)

Block flooring (3,000 Bells)

Lakitu’s Cloud rug (1,500 Bells)

Yoshi’s Egg rug (1,500 Bells)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.