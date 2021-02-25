The February update is out now for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Update patch 1.8.0 is the official name. This is a long awaited patch for fans who were promised new Mario items during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. However, while this is the update that adds those items to the game, there’s one more step before they’re accessible. As noted in the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.8.0 patch notes, you have to wait until March 1st to get them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.8.0 Patch Notes

These patch notes come straight from Nintendo as translated by Google with some edits for clarity.

General

Collaboration items have been added to match the “35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros.”

You can order from “Nook Shopping” app after March 1, 2021.

The following elements have been added Seasonal raccoon shopping items



Bug fixes

After performing communication play with Ver. 1.7.0, when you select the user’s icon (My Page) in the HOME menu and select “Add friend” → “Search from people who played with you” to see the other party Fixed a bug that the nickname of “User” of Nintendo Switch was displayed in “Name in game” of “Software played together”.

In addition, we have made adjustments and fixed bugs so that you can play the game comfortably.

There are certain to be more changes not mentioned in the official Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.8.0 patch notes here. And it’s not yet clear if the March 1st deadline is simply in-game, allowing for time travel. Either way, you need to be fully up to date if you want to play online, so be sure to grab the update when you can. Either restart the game to get prompted to update, or highlight the game, press + and choose Software Update to see if it’s available for you. It should be by now.