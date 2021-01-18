Apex Legends Receives a New Mustachioed Hero

Highly popular batte-royale, Apex Legends, will be receiving — among other things — a new character. Starting next month players will be able to take on the role of Fuse. Fuse is a finely mustachioed, outback punk who’s looking to raise the style bar among currently available legends.

Revealed in the most recent “Stories from the Outlands” video on the official Apex YouTube channel, the fever dream of an episode follows Fuse and one of his companions as they grow up on the streets. The planet on which they are located seems to be riddled with violence and gangs. At some point the duo happens to find a golden grenade on a rando’s corpse. Fuse and his partner in crime begin to quarrel over who gets the grenade up until Fuse’s friend finds out that he intends to try his luck at the Apex Games. His partner follows up by pulling the pin of the grenade.

Although the community is awaiting solid information from Respawn themselves, Polygon has reported that data miners have revealed that Fuse will be able to launch an explosive from his mechanical arm. His ultimate appears to be a fiery warhead, according to the data miners. However, until we receive more information over the coming weeks leading up to his arrival, this is pure speculation. Apex will also be receiving a new lever-action rifle called the 30-30 Repeater and another new mashup of the original map called ‘Obliterated King’s Canyon’. Season 8: Mayhem of Apex is expected to drop on February the 8th.