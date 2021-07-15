Apex Legends Season 10 – Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 10 is nearly here, so it’s time to finish off your battle pass as there’s going to be loads of new content coming to the battle royale game. The current season – Season 9 – introduced some big changes, including Valkyrie, the game’s first flying pilot. Apex Legends also received its first non-battle royale mode: Arenas – a round based mode with an economy system for weapons and abilities.

The changes coming to World’s Edge in Season 10 should heat things up quite a bit as the harvester is set to explode. Players can expect even more lava on the map, though this is rumored to only affect four locations on the map. We will also get another legend in the game this season, though data miners haven’t worked out which abilities this character has just yet.

Season 10 could also introduce another new game mode – this time involving capturing flags. Respawn said they wanted to create more ways to play Apex Legends beyond battle royale, and a mode like capture the flag seems like a perfect fit.

Apex Legends Season 10 Start Date

Apex Legends Season 10 will likely start on August 3 – judging by the end date of Season 9. We’ll also be getting ranked version of Arenas. While we expect the gameplay of Arenas to remain largely unchanged, the amount of rounds needed to win the game should increase.

There’s also going to be some balance changes – mainly buffing Crypto. The recon character has been an off-meta pick ever since he was introduced due to his somewhat boring abilities.

Reputable Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal has also discovered a number of triggers on the Olympus arenas map which point to a new game mode. The triggers have names like “trigger_control_objective”, leading people to believe that a capture the flag mode is coming to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 10 New Character

The new character rumored to join Apex Legends is Seer. Unlike Valkyrie, whose abilities and model have been in the game files for quite some time, not much is known about Seer other than the name of some of his skins.

That’s all the information out there about Apex Legends Season 10 so far. We will write more about this as more information becomes available.