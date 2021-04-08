Apex Legends War Games Event Begins Next Week

Apex Legends has long cemented itself as one of the stronger battle royales on the market. It has a solid following of players who enjoy its tight gunplay, something its predecessor Titanfall 2 was particularly good at. This is all despite its much slower than usual update schedule, with fresh content coming out only every three months. Its continued success though is thanks in no small part to its various events. That trend is about to continue. Announced today by Respawn Entertainment, the Apex Legends War Games event begins on April 13, bringing with it some interesting new toys to play with.

The War Games event of Apex Legends features plenty of new modes, courtesy of none other than Fuse’s childhood friend Maggie. As consequence of not delivering Fuse to her, the precious Apex Games have been invaded by Salvo’s War Games, various twists on the battle royale you’ve come to know and love. Over two weeks, you’ll take part in five different game modes, each sporting a special modifier that spices things up. You can find all five modes below:

Shield Regen: As the name implies, shields will regenerate rather than requiring shield cells or batteries.

Killing Time: As legends die, the round times will be reduced. This fast-paced game mode will reward those who can move quickly and stay on top of the competition.

Auto Banners: Rather than having to pick them up, banners of your fallen comrades will be automatically collected for you.

Ultra Zones: If you thought one hot zone was crazy enough, each map will have three hot zones to contest in the name of glory.

Second Chance: Once you die, you’ll get a single free to respawn, letting you attempt the takedown of the one who dared cross your path

That’s all combined with some fresh cosmetics, that of which you can see in the trailer above. It’ll be an interesting few weeks in Apex, filled with plenty of surprises to encounter. Will you be playing through the Apex Legends War Games event? Excited to drop on the foe that killed you, only to barrel stuff them with a Mastiff shot? Let us know in the comments below.