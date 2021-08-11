Game News

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – What Level Requirement for Siege of Paris DLC

There's no hard cap to start the DLC but playing it is another story.

August 11th, 2021 by William Schwartz

assassins-creed-valhalla

The latest downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived with the Siege of Paris DLC.  Like a lot of post-launch content, Siege of Paris is designed to play after you’ve played at least some of the vanilla content.  As explained in this guide on how to start the Siege of Paris DLC in Valhalla, you’ll need to have at least completed some of the main game.  But what about recommended power level.  Once you get to Paris you’ll find that enemies might be a little bit too overpowered regardless of if you’ve completed the bare requirements to get the dlc started.  In this guide we’ll explain what the recommended level for the Siege of Paris content.

What Power Level Do You Need to Be for Siege of Paris?

There is no hard requirement to start or play the Siege of Paris DLC.  So long as you’ve completed the minimum requirements of completing that first story arc in the main game.  That said, once you touch down in Francia you’ll find that enemies are going to be over leveled for you.  You could potentially be as low as level 30 Power when reaching Francia and that will make fighting these higher ranked enemies a bit hard.

Being under-leveled for this DLC doesn’t mean that you can’t play it, enemies will just be tougher to beat, encounters with multiple enemies will be much harder.  The recommended power level to play the content is 200.

Again, that recommended level doesn’t mean that the content will be impossible or that enemies will be unbeatable, but it will make things significantly harder in Siege of Paris if you aren’t above that 200 Power Level threshold.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla How to Return to England
With the introduction of downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla you can venture away from England or Norway in Siege...
Attack of the Fanboy
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Start Siege of Paris
The Siege of Paris downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been released.  In this guide we’ll explain how to...
Attack of the Fanboy
The Siege of Paris Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris: New Enemy Type Revealed
Ubisoft revealed, on the official Twitter of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, new details on the new enemies which will be...
Attack of the Fanboy
Assassins Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris Trophies Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 4.00 Patch Notes
Update 4.00 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy