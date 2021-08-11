Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – What Level Requirement for Siege of Paris DLC

The latest downloadable content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived with the Siege of Paris DLC. Like a lot of post-launch content, Siege of Paris is designed to play after you’ve played at least some of the vanilla content. As explained in this guide on how to start the Siege of Paris DLC in Valhalla, you’ll need to have at least completed some of the main game. But what about recommended power level. Once you get to Paris you’ll find that enemies might be a little bit too overpowered regardless of if you’ve completed the bare requirements to get the dlc started. In this guide we’ll explain what the recommended level for the Siege of Paris content.

What Power Level Do You Need to Be for Siege of Paris?

There is no hard requirement to start or play the Siege of Paris DLC. So long as you’ve completed the minimum requirements of completing that first story arc in the main game. That said, once you touch down in Francia you’ll find that enemies are going to be over leveled for you. You could potentially be as low as level 30 Power when reaching Francia and that will make fighting these higher ranked enemies a bit hard.

Being under-leveled for this DLC doesn’t mean that you can’t play it, enemies will just be tougher to beat, encounters with multiple enemies will be much harder. The recommended power level to play the content is 200.

Again, that recommended level doesn’t mean that the content will be impossible or that enemies will be unbeatable, but it will make things significantly harder in Siege of Paris if you aren’t above that 200 Power Level threshold.