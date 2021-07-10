Battlefield 2042 is Remastering Classic Maps As Part Of New Mode

Today we got a confirmation that Battlefield 2042 will include revised versions of classic multiplayer maps as part of a new mode, being developed at the studio that used to be called DICE LA.

Ripple Effect’s general manager, Christian Glass, appeared on a short EA Play-styled stream yesterday (July 8, 2021) to reveal that the forthcoming shooter will include some very familiar environments. While Glass didn’t specify the mode in question – we should see that on July 22’s EA Play proper, however – he did verify rumors that older maps would make a return to the game.

Glass said on the stream: “One of the components of this experience that we’re creating is that we’re adding some of the fan favorite maps back into Battlefield 2042.” He also adds that Battlefield 2042 will have three main modes upon release on October 22, 2021: the 128 player All-out Warfare option, the battle royale-like Hazard Zone, and this third way to play that’s coming from Ripple Effect.

Hazard Zone is something we’ll hear more about in the third quarter of 2021, just prior to the game’s release. Of it, DICE’s Oskar Gabrielson said: “We can’t be afraid of taking risks. This isn’t your classic battle royale, a contemporary mode, and the team has been thinking about this for many years. It leans into superpowers of DICE and Battlefield at the same time. We will reveal more info in the fall.”

In related news, Ripple Effect is also working on something all new, and not connected with Battlefield – and given the Respawn Entertainment connection, we’re already hoping for something Titanfall related. And when EA DICE’s Battlefield 2042 releases, its player numbers will be boosted by bots when necessary, to ensure everyone gets into one of its huge matches in a timely manner.

Battlefield 2042 is due to release on October 23 – so in approximately 3 months from now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, PlayStation5, and PC.