Game News

Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest Leakers are going to be punished

Leakers are going to think twice before they take a screenshot...

August 14th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Battlefield-2042-Technical-Playtest-Leakers-1280x720

This week has been an awesome one for the Battlefield enthusiast, we got a Short Film called Exodus (here are the details we found in it) exploring the lore behind the upcoming release alongside several Technical Playtests in the ongoing week.

Battlefield 2042’s Technical Playtests (one is been conducted through the weekend) are strictly under an NDA agreement, something standard in the industry.

So any Videos, Screenshots, and even Streaming directly from the playtest will have their consequences, Part Welsh is EA’s Lead Community Manager and he is the one who’s been warning, clarifying, and even encouraging people all over Twitter to take part in the playtest.

As we all know by now there’s been a lot of leaked footage around the web regarding these playtests and EA has been trying to delete any footage, trying to protect their product’s image because it doesn’t represent the current state of the game. This is an impossible task if you ask me, deleting something from the internet is just not possible, or at least not right now.

Part has tweeted about this, warning the leakers that there will be consequences for their actions going as far as to lose access from future Technical tests, Future EA tests, and potentially even losing access to the entire game when it is released.

To some, this might seem like a harsh or exaggerated response, but looking at it from a developer standpoint or just as a business owner the leaks are damaging for the company; everything going from screenshots to leaked footage can harm the game’s success by showing an unfinished product and EA might be one of the first to go this far to ensure the success of their product.

Now I wonder, will other developers start taking these kinds of actions against leakers to ensure their content is well preserved?

Because if they do leaks are going to be a thing of the past…

Battlefield 2042 releases this October 22nd on Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Pc.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Battlefield 2042 Exodus Short Film Battlefield 2042 Exodus and the 9 things we discovered…
This past Thursday the Battlefield’s Youtube Channel released a video called Battlefield 2042 Short Film Exodus. The 9-minute video aims...
Attack of the Fanboy
EA CEO Hints at Battlefield’s Future as a Live Service
During the quarterly earnings report, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson has indicated that Battlefield 2042 will be a live service rather...
Attack of the Fanboy
Battlefield 2042 System Requirements
Fans of Battlefield have long been able to enjoy the game’s installments, offering high levels of fidelity and beauty through...
Attack of the Fanboy
Promotional image of Battlefield Portal's logo. Battlefield Portal – Everything Revealed About the New Mode at EA Play Live
Battlefield Portal, the secret mode for Battlefield 2042, has been fully unveiled at EA Play Live earlier this morning. This...
Attack of the Fanboy
You May Like
Best Free Games – August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds August 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (August 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy