Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest Leakers are going to be punished

This week has been an awesome one for the Battlefield enthusiast, we got a Short Film called Exodus (here are the details we found in it) exploring the lore behind the upcoming release alongside several Technical Playtests in the ongoing week.

Battlefield 2042’s Technical Playtests (one is been conducted through the weekend) are strictly under an NDA agreement, something standard in the industry.

So any Videos, Screenshots, and even Streaming directly from the playtest will have their consequences, Part Welsh is EA’s Lead Community Manager and he is the one who’s been warning, clarifying, and even encouraging people all over Twitter to take part in the playtest.

As we all know by now there’s been a lot of leaked footage around the web regarding these playtests and EA has been trying to delete any footage, trying to protect their product’s image because it doesn’t represent the current state of the game. This is an impossible task if you ask me, deleting something from the internet is just not possible, or at least not right now.

Part has tweeted about this, warning the leakers that there will be consequences for their actions going as far as to lose access from future Technical tests, Future EA tests, and potentially even losing access to the entire game when it is released.

|6.| Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the Technical Playtest, future EA Tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases. We've already removed plenty of people from the Playtest in these past 48 hours, and they won't be able to play this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EIWaIHIMT2 — Freeman 🏳️‍🌈 (@PartWelsh) August 13, 2021

To some, this might seem like a harsh or exaggerated response, but looking at it from a developer standpoint or just as a business owner the leaks are damaging for the company; everything going from screenshots to leaked footage can harm the game’s success by showing an unfinished product and EA might be one of the first to go this far to ensure the success of their product.

Now I wonder, will other developers start taking these kinds of actions against leakers to ensure their content is well preserved?

Because if they do leaks are going to be a thing of the past…

Battlefield 2042 releases this October 22nd on Ps4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and Pc.