Blizzard Literally Buffs Brigitte in Overwatch 2

Image: Blizzard

Brigitte is getting a literal buff in an upcoming Overwatch 2 update. Rather than improving her health or abilities, Brigitte is building some extra muscle — and we’re here for it.

Brigitte Lindholm is an Overwatch character renowned for her love of weightlifting, sweet treats, engineering, and brawling. While perhaps not as burly as characters like Junker Queen or Zarya, Brigitte undeniably has muscle definition to back up her hobbies in most of her appearances.

Image: Blizzard

When Brigitte’s Sparkplug skin (pictured above) was revealed ahead of Overwatch 2: Invasion‘s launch, fans swiftly took to social media to express their concern at Brig’s lack of bicep muscles. Elaborate quotes such as “where muscle[?]” and “SHE NEEDS SOME BEEF” flooded the replies of posts on T̶w̶i̶t̶t̶e̶r̶ X and TikTok.

Sombra: I am having muscle surgery

Brigitte: Good Luck



*Sombra wakes up after PvE releases*



"Where is Brig" "Who do you think gave muscle?"



😔😔😔 — Newosan 🐸 (@NewosanWasTaken) August 13, 2023

Like a message from the heavens, Overwatch senior character artist Rakan Khamash recently assured fans that Brigitte’s new skin will gain her much-needed beefy biceps in an upcoming update, along with a short GIF of the changes.

While this post has now been deleted, Khamash confirms that “the bicep buffs updates will still happen” and that he had to “remove the [original] tweet.” Overwatch Cavalry, a popular Overwatch news account, was thankfully able to preserve the GIF, which you can see in all its glory below.

Brigitte's Sparkplug skin is getting (a) buff in the next update! 🧰



Responding to player feedback from #Overwatch2 Invasion, the team are updating the skin to make her appear more muscular, mirroring her previous story appearances.



📸 Source: @RakanKhamash pic.twitter.com/n6Vww7pwcs — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) August 16, 2023

Needless to say, Overwatch fans were overjoyed to learn Brigitte is getting a little beefier. “This is the swift feedback response we love to see,” posted @Portergauge. “LESBIANS WON,” @gayviatorr exclaimed from the proverbial rooftops.

Seemingly an expert on the matter, Reddit user /u/Designer_Bed_4192, with the flair “Muscle Mommy Brigitte,” expressed that they were “pleased with this news” in the comments of a Reddit thread discussing the change. “Finally[,] the game is playable,” /u/DrunkSquirrel22 proclaims.

No matter where you stand on Overwatch’s current affairs, we can all agree Brigitte’s burliness is a win for the community.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023