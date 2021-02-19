BlizzConline: Diablo 2 Resurrected Updates the Graphics, Adds Cross-Progression

Today, to conclude the BlizzConline Opening Ceremony, Blizzard revealed their long-rumored remaster of Diablo 2 – Resurrected. The remaster will dust-off and improve the original sprites and textures, all of which can be scaled up to 4K resolution (though you can return to the originals with the press of a button). The best part of the announcement: none of the original balance or itemization will be changed.

Diablo 2: Resurrected launches later this year on PC and Consoles.

Resurrected will include both the original game and the Lord of Destruction expansion, and every class and boss will make the cut. There will also be 27 minutes of remastered cutscenes, though Blizzard assured fans they were being recreated “shot-for-shot”.

Diablo 2 was only on PC back in the day, but the remaster will also launch on consoles. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch all get to join in on the demonic slaying, and Resurrected will feature full-on cross-progression. That said, there will be a Technical Alpha later this year, but that will only be on PC.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will launch later this year for $39.99. Blizzard will talk more about the remaster throughout BlizzConline, which you can watch here. Be sure to check out the announcement trailer below.