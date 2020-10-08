Bugsnax Release Date and Price Revealed for PS5, PS4, and PC

Whether you understand what Bugsnax is or not, you’re probably pretty excited to check out this surreal game from Young Horses, the makers of Octodad. That certainly seemed the case after the game’s big reveal during Sony’s showcase earlier this year. But so little was revealed, including a firm release date. Thankfully we finally have more details, including that last bit. Bugsnax will arrive on PS5, PS4, and PC on the Epic Games Store on November 12th.

A release date coming that quickly is actually pretty surprising, though the game looked far into development when it was first announced. You can check out the longer trailer below which shows off much more detail about the game, including just what you’ll be doing with all the titular Bugsnax. There’s definitely a lot of interesting and unique things going on in this game, which fits with Young Horses’ previous work.

The team has also revealed the star-studded voice cast that have brought these characters to life. Check out the full list via that link which includes Max Mittelman from One-Punch Man, Yuri Lowenthalfrom Insomniac’s Spider-Man, and Roger Craig Smith from Sonic the Hedgehog. As far as how much Bugsnax will cost, the price will be set to $24.99 across all platforms. Preorders are currently open on PC at a 15% discount for early buyers. Everyone else should keep checking for preorders ahead of launch or wait for November 12th when Bugsnax arrives on PS5, PS4, and PC.

Bugsnax – Gameplay Trailer | PS5