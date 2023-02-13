Bungie to Introduce Exotic Mission Rotator in Destiny 2 Season 22

Bungie just announced that an Exotic Mission Rotator for Destiny 2 is in the works. Although Season 22 is a long time away, the community definitely has something to look forward to.

Some Exotic missions like Zero Hour and The Whisper have always had a significant fan following. And now that Bungie is introducing this rotator, it will be interesting to see how the community responds to it.

How Will the Exotic Mission Rotator Work in Destiny 2?

Just like the Legacy Raid and Dungeon Rotators, Bungie will be introducing an Exotic Mission Rotator in Destiny 2 Season 22. Each week, a new Exotic mission will be featured. In the beginning, only the following missions will be available:

Presage – Season 13 – Dead Man’s Tale Exotic Scout Rifle

Vox Obscura – Season 16 – Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher

Operation: Seraph’s Shield – Season 19 – Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle

While a plethora of other Exotic missions exist in the game, it will be interesting to see when Bungie plans on bringing those into the fold. From the looks of it, this might just turn into something like the Grandmaster Nightfall rotator where six specific missions will be available for the duration of one particular season.

Furthermore, Bungie has also mentioned that they will be introducing some more Exotic missions over the course of Destiny 2 Lightfall. While it’s hard to predict when these missions will come out, Season of Defiance won’t contain an Exotic mission.

Bungie has planned on introducing some really interesting updates throughout Destiny 2 Lightfall. The first of which happens to be the Weapon Crafting balances. Although a significant amount of these changes will be implemented in Season 21 as well, the changes brought forth during Season of Defiance will be quite important as well.

Apart from Weapon Crafting, Bungie will also be implementing changes to the Guardian Supers from every Light subclass. Combat Style mods are also getting a much-needed rework. Overall, the developers are giving Destiny 2 a massive overhaul with Lightfall, and it will be interesting to see how the community reacts to it.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023