Combat Style Mods Get a Major Rework Ahead of Destiny 2 Lightfall

Combat Style mods will continue to be the foundation of every build in Destiny 2 Lightfall. To make things easier for everyone in the new expansion, Bungie has revealed some changes to the overall Combat Style mods.

Up until now, these mods have always found a place in the second, third, and fourth sockets on every armor piece. However, all that is scheduled to change in the upcoming expansions.

Combat Style Mods Will be More Effective in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Bungie has been talking about giving the entire mod system a major overhaul in Lightfall. They’ve been mentioning this ever since the new expansion was announced. To further solidify their stance on the matter, the developers made all Combat Style Mods available to everyone a little over a month ago.

In their latest blog post, Bungie gave us a small idea of the changes that they were implementing with respect to the mods in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Here are some of the changes:

Legendary Armor pieces will now have three mod slots instead of two.

Most combat style mods won’t be restricted to any particular elemental affinity.

The following ability energy generating mods can be used together: Bomber Outreach Impact Induction Utility Kickstart Melee Kickstart Grenade Kickstart Invigoration Insulation Innervation Hands On Ashes to Assets Dynamo

Armor mod costs have been decreased and these changes will reflect the very moment the new expansion goes live.

You won’t have to equip artifact mods on your armor pieces anymore, which will give you more freedom when it comes to build crafting.

While these changes do feel overwhelming at this point in time, this change was necessary. Moreover, Bungie has promised to work on the energy economy throughout the coming seasons, so build crafting will definitely turn out to be more interesting than it already is. These mods aren’t the only ones getting an upgrade, Supers and Fragments for the Light subclasses are getting one too!

With Strand on the cards, Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans will be receiving a brand-new ability kit. Other than that, the enemy will now be exposed to a new range of buffs and debuffs with Strand in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023