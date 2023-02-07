All Titan Strand Abilities in Destiny 2 Explained: Aspects, Supers, and More

The Titan class in Destiny 2 will receive a massive upgrade once Strand goes live in Destiny 2. This new subclass will turn Titans into a force to be reckoned with.

The latest trailer for the subclass showcased some of the abilities that Titans will have at their disposal. This subclass is designed to increase the overall damage output of this class, turning them into an untamed force of nature.

Exploring the Titan Strand Abilities in Destiny 2

Just like every other subclass, Strand will grant the Titan a unique set of abilities. While their class ability remains the same, the grenade and the melee abilities have been designed to suit the overall feel of this brand-new subclass. As mentioned in the new blog post, here’s everything that you need to know about the Berserker Titan:

Melee: This ability is being called the ‘Frenzied Blade’. The charged melee attack will cause you to dash forward and strike your enemy severing them. Most importantly, this has three melee charges, thereby allowing you to chain three strikes for maximum damage output.

Apart from the new Grapple mechanic, you will be able to use two new grenades. The "Threadling Grenade" splits into three separate projectiles and then weaves into Threadlings the moment it strikes a target. The "Shackle Grenade" works like a bola and upon detonation, sends out smaller bolas.

Super: The new Titan super is being called the Bladefury. When activated, Strand fibers will cover the fists of the Titan, forming deadly blades. This super has a light attack which is a supercharged version of the Frenzied Blade melee attack. Each successful hit with the light attack will increase the speed of the next attack, maxing out at three hits. Moreover, they will also charge up the heavy attack. When the heavy attack is triggered, Titans will shoot projectiles that seek out targets and then suspend and damage them on impact.

Aspects

Strand will introduce two new Aspects for all Titans to use. These Aspects are as follows:

Into the Fray: Whenever a Titan destroys a tangle, they and their allies will receive Woven Mail. When covered with Woven Mail, not only will the Titans take reduced damage, but their melee regeneration rate will increase as well.

Drengr's Lash: When a Titan deploys their Class Ability, they'll send forth a ripple in reality, suspending all targets caught within the radius.

Fragments

Just like the Aspects, you will be able to use new fragments to fine-tune your Berserker Titan build. Although there will be more fragments once Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live, these are the ones that are revealed for now:

Thread of Ascent: Activating your grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants increased weapon handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time.

Thread of Fury: Damaging targets with a Tangle grants melee energy.

Damaging targets with a Tangle grants melee energy. Thread of Finality: Finishers generate Threadlings.

Thread of Warding: Picking up an orb of power grants Woven Mail.

Apart from the Titan, Warlocks, and Hunters will also have a unique set of Strand abilities in Destiny 2 Lightfall. This subclass will bring forth a brand new set of buffs and debuffs with it as well.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023