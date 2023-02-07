All Warlock Strand Abilities in Destiny 2 Explained: Aspects, Supers, and More

The Warlock Strand build looks absolutely devastating in Destiny 2. Especially when paired with the new Lightfall armor exotic, Strand Warlocks will be an absolute beast in PvE and PvP. Here is everything you need to know about the Strand Warlock in Destiny 2.

All Warlock Strand Abilities, Explained

Strand Warlocks are minion masters that can create an army of Threadlings to do their bidding. A Threadling is a sentient form of Strand that will explode on enemies. As a Warlock, the Threadlings will return to you and perch if they can’t find a target.

The Strand Warlock also has the Arcane Needle melee attack. This is a ranged melee attack that tracks enemies and unravels them. It can chain together three attacks in a row.

The Strand Warlock will also have the Grapple, the Threadling Grenade, and the Shackle Grenade. If you have the Mindspun Invocation Apect equipped, then the Grapple is a mobility tool but can also be used as a melee weapon that creates Threadlings, the Threadling Grenade can be consumed to receive maximum Threadlings, and the Shackle Grenade can be consumed to cause suspend to every kill.

All Warlock Strand Fragments, Explained

As you may or may not know, Fragments are bonus perks that every Guardian has access to. Every Guardian class shares every Fragment, which means that these four revealed Strand Fragments will also be available for Strand Hunters and Strand Titans.

Here are the four revealed Strand Fragments in Destiny 2:

Thread of Ascent: Activating your grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants increased weapon handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time.

Activating your grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants increased weapon handling and airborne effectiveness for a short time. Thread of Fury: Damaging targets with a Tangle grants melee energy.

Damaging targets with a Tangle grants melee energy. Thread of Finality: Finishers generate Threadlings.

Finishers generate Threadlings. Thread of Warding: Picking up an orb of power grants Woven Mail.

All Warlock Strand Aspects, Explained

What is specific to the Strand Warlock are the Aspects. So far, Strand Warlocks only have two Strand Aspects to choose from. Here are the two Strand Warlock Aspects:

Weaver’s Call : On Rift cast, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs, which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Any perched Threadlings are converted to additional eggs.

: On Rift cast, the Warlock weaves three Threadling eggs, which hatch into Threadlings when they hit a surface. Any perched Threadlings are converted to additional eggs. Mindspun Invocation: This Aspect improves several of the Warlock’s abilities, including the Grapple, Threadling Grenade, and Shackle.

All Warlock Strand Supers, Explained

The Strand Warlock has one Super ability (don’t worry, so does every other Strand class) and it is called Needlestorm. When the Needlestorm is cast, hardened Strand spikes will launch into enemies and explode. Once they explode, an army of Threadlings will be created.

Overall, the Strand Warlock is in love with needles and minions. We cannot wait to get our hands on Strand to create our own powerful Warlock builds. When Lightfall finally arrives, we will keep you updated with the best Strand build guides for your Warlock as well as Hunters and Titans.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023