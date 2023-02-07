All Strand Verbs in Destiny 2, Explained

Lots of new information about the new Destiny 2 Lightfall subclass that we are getting which is called Strand dropped today. If you want to be prepared as possible when it comes to mastering Strand to use it to your advantage in PvP and PvE, you’ll want to know what all of the Strand verbs are in Destiny 2.

What is Strand in Destiny 2?

We already know that the Strand grappling hook will replace the grenade ability, but what other verbs, or debuffs, does Strand bring to the table? According to the new Destiny 2 Strand blog post, there is a lot to know about Strand.

First off, when you create an object with Strand, it is called weaving. When you defeat an enemy affected by Strand, you will unravel them which will create a Tangle. Tangles are swirling bundles of Strand fibers that can be used to explode an area of enemies or picked up and thrown.

All Strand Debuffs in Destiny 2, Explained

Strand comes with three new verbs that act as debuffs on enemies. Here is what they are:

Suspend – A suspended PvE enemy is lifted off the ground for a brief duration and is essentially disabled. In PvP, suspended players are lifted off the ground but can still move (albeit slowly) and fire their weapon to fight back.

– A suspended PvE enemy is lifted off the ground for a brief duration and is essentially disabled. In PvP, suspended players are lifted off the ground but can still move (albeit slowly) and fire their weapon to fight back. Unravel – Attacking an unraveled enemy will cause threads to burst out of the target and attack other nearby targets. Once hit, that target will also become unraveled.

– Attacking an unraveled enemy will cause threads to burst out of the target and attack other nearby targets. Once hit, that target will also become unraveled. Sever – A severed enemy is less capable of affecting the material world, reducing their damage output as a result.

All Strand Buffs in Destiny 2, Explained

So far, we only know of one Strand buff. This Strand buff was teased with the Hunter Lightfall exotic armor. Here is what it is:

Woven Mail – The Guardian is sheathed in protective Strand mesh that reduces incoming damage. In PvP, Woven Mail will only reduce body damage; head and melee damage will continue as normal.

As Lightfall gets closer and closer, you’ll want to focus on all the ways you can prepare for it. You might want to get all of the Ascendant Shards possible in the Season Pass before Lightfall resets it and introduces Season 20. Whatever you do to prepare, hopefully, you are excited for Stand.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023