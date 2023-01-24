Destiny 2 Lightfall Checklist: Resources, Bounties, Patterns, and Everything You Need to Prepare

Destiny 2 is a big game that is only going to get bigger with the release of Lightfall next month. Tons of new content is going to be coming as well as a reset to bring everyone to the same light level so we can all level back up again. With this plethora of new content, we will be losing a lot of content along the way. This is why many players are already beginning their preparations for the release of Lightfall. Let’s go over what you can do before Lightfall so you are as ready as possible for its release in Destiny 2.

How to Prepare for Lightfall in Destiny 2

Get Any Seasonal Content You Want

This is the first and most time-limited step of getting ready for Lightfall. We have already covered which weapons you will want to pick up patterns of before they leave. However, there are also seasonal armor sets for each class that you can get for transmog purposes. You will also want to finish up any Seal progress for the seasonal Seals as those will be unable to be completed once Lightfall comes out.

Finally making sure you claim all of the season pass rewards from the current season and any previous seasons is pretty important. There are plenty of resources and other goodies that you may have earned in previous seasons that you either didn’t have space for at the time or just forgot about that you will lose if you don’t claim them before Lightfall.

Stockpile Upgrade Resources

With Lightfall, we are going to get a bunch of new weapons and armor that you might want to use. When you do manage to find the god roll of a weapon or armor piece that you want to equip, you will want to masterwork it as soon as possible.

It is going to be hard to get things like Ascendant Shards and Enhancement Prisms when you can’t farm Master and Grandmaster Nightfalls. It also might be harder to farm the harder content with the Resilience nerf coming in Lightfall. That’s why you will want to go ahead and start stockpiling them now.

You can hold 20 prisms and 10 Ascendant Shards in your inventory and then another 20 prisms and 10 shards in each of your characters’ postmasters. If you really want to hold onto more Ascendant Shards, you can masterwork Aeon’s exotic arms for a character and store those in your vault. Each of those gauntlets will be able to be salvaged to give you back a shard or two when you need them.

Save Completed Bounties

For many players, this one might be a bit overkill. If you are planning to participate in the day one raid race for Lightfall or want to quickly level up your season pass, you will want to start stocking up on complete bounties.

Many players don’t think about it, but you can hold onto most bounties in the game and they should carry over into Lightfall. Obviously, bounties related to seasonal content that will be going away won’t be able to carry over. But any bounties from the Vanguard, Crucible, Gambit, The Dreaming City, The Throne World, and the Gunsmith should still be in your quest log when Lightfall drops.

All you need to do is make sure you have them all complete before Lightfall comes out. Once the servers are back up and you have your game updated, you will just need to log in on whichever character you want to redeem the XP on and start claiming your bounties.

This is also another good well to hoard some resources for Lightfall since Gunsmith bounties give you Enhancement Cores when you turn them in. Getting those and legendary shards shouldn’t be too hard so you don’t need to worry about hoarding as many of those as possible unless you really don’t want to farm in Lightfall at all.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023