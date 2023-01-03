Destiny 2: Seasonal Weapons to Get From The Helm Before Lightfall

With the release of Lightfall fast approaching Destiny 2, many players have started to prepare themselves for the release of the new expansion. No matter how you prepare, one thing you should be focusing on is getting weapon patterns. With the new expansion we will have a fresh Helm and all the current stuff might disappear including the Helm weapons. Let’s go over which Helm weapons you should focus on getting before the release of Lightfall in Destiny 2.

Helm Weapons to Get Before the Release of Destiny 2’s Lightfall Expansion

While the best option would be to get every pattern available in the game before the Helm resets, this isn’t an option for most players. Getting just one pattern can take up to five weeks if you are unlucky. You can speed it up by constantly grinding seasonal events, but even then it still takes a decent amount of time and luck to just get one Helm weapon’s pattern.

Let’s break down each season and go over the weapon you might want to pick up before they go away.

Season of the Risen

Right out of the gate for Witch Queen, the first season had a very nice PVP pulse rifle. The Piece of Mind pulse rifle is quite strong in PVP at the moment and probably won’t change with Lightfall. Outside of that, none of the other Risen weapons stand out too much. You could go for the pattern of the Sweet Sorrow if you want but Auto Rifles still need a decent buff to be as strong as some of the other primary weapons in Destiny 2.

Season of the Haunted

Seeing the return of the Leviathan was quite the sight for most players as it has been missing from the game for quite some time. Of course, the return of this location meant the return of the raid weapons that we had been longing for.

However, these raid weapons have been worn down by the depths of space a bit, they are quite different from their original raid versions. Of course, this just made them better for most players as almost all of the Opulent weapons are worth getting the pattern for. The Calus Mini-Tool is a god-tier PvE weapon if you don’t have a nice solar primary to use at the moment.

If you are more into PvP, there are still a few options for you to pick up from this season. The Beloved sniper and the Austringer hand cannon are both monsters in PvP. The best part is you don’t need to farm for god rolls of them since you can craft them to have the perks you want as well as use enhanced perks on them.

Season of Plunder

The Season of Plunder dropped with the announcement trailer of Lightfall which might have overshadowed the whole season as most players were getting hyped for Lightfall. However, this was the season we saw the rework of Arc and the Helm weapons show this.

You will want to pick up one of the Arc primary weapons that are offered depending on your weapons preference. Both the Tarnished Metal scout rifle and the Brigand’s Law sidearm offer the new Voltshot perk which makes them fit in well with any Arc build. The Sailspy Pitchglass is also a solid option if you don’t have a good linear fusion rifle at the moment.

Season of the Seraph

The current season has brought back the IKELOS line of weapons under the new 1.0.3 revision. These new weapons feature a new origin trait that makes them quite powerful and a great addition to any build. Both the IKELOS hand cannon and the IKELOS SMG are great options to pick up with the SMG being the main focus if you don’t have it.

If you already have the weapons mentioned here, you can still farm other patterns for any weapons you don’t have. This list is just a guide for people that don’t have any weapons from the seasons and don’t have enough time to farm all the patterns.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023