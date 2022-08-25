Destiny 2 Tarnished Mettle God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

It’s full sail ahead for the Season of Plunder in Destiny 2. Many new weapons to add to your arsenal and Tarnished Mettle is a god roll you will want to pick up before this season ends in Destiny 2. A god roll scout rifle is a great all-around weapon with better range than all fully auto weapons and a higher fire rate than your snipers. Here are the basic stats of Tarnished Mettle:

Impact: 60

60 Range: 30

30 Stability: 33

33 Handling: 66

66 Reload Speed: 53

53 Rounds Per Minute: 200

200 Magazine: 16

Let’s go over the perks you want on a god-roll Tarnished Mettle in Destiny 2.

Tarnished Mettle PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Since this weapon is one of the new seasonal weapons it comes with the origin perk of Right Hook. Which will give you increased target acquisition and range anytime you deal melee damage and you can extend the perks duration by dealing more melee damage. Since this is a scout rifle there are not a lot of perks that you will want to put on Tarnished Mettle that work well with this origin perk.

For your first perk slot, you will want to use either Rapid Hit or Fourth Time’s The Charm. Rapid Hit will give you increased stability and reload speed for each precision hit you do. This perk can stack up to five times and only lasts for two seconds, so it is good for getting stacked up near the end of your mag. Fourth Time’s The Charm will add two rounds back to your magazine when you hit four precision hits within two seconds of each other. This is great for picking off large groups of ads quickly as long as you can hit headshots.

For your second perk slot, you will want to pick either Explosive Payload or Voltshot. Explosive Payload adds an AOE explosion on impact to all of your shots. This is a great option to help clear out groups of ads packed together and increase your overall damage output to bosses. Voltshot will overcharge your weapon when you reload after killing an enemy which makes your next hit cause a jolt. This allows the weapon to synergize even better with the new Arc subclass and help with clearing out packs of ads.

Arrowhead Brake and Accurized Rounds are the muzzle and magazine mods that you will want to use. Arrowhead Brake increases your recoil control by a large amount and increases your handling by a bit. Accurized Rounds increase your range by a moderate amount which is great to have on a scout rifle.

Tarnished Mettle PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Right Hook can help out a good bit in PvP matches but since this is a scout rifle it won’t be your weapon of choice in close-range encounters. If you do manage to get a melee kill you can make use of the increased range and target acquisition to quickly pick off other guardians at range.

This does mean your choices for your first perk slot don’t need to synergize well with Right Hook. You will want to run either Moving Target or Killing Wind. Moving Target gives you increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while you ADS. Getting stats for something you will already do when trying to hit long-range shots in PvP is a great option. Killing wind will help you push the advantage when you get a kill by giving you increased mobility, weapon range and handling for a short duration when you get a kill.

The best second perk option is Explosive Payload. Having extra damage that can hit multiple guardians is something that anyone will want in PvP. The perk also gives a bit extra range on top of everything else it does. If you don’t want to run Explosive Payload, your next best perk option is Eye Of The Storm. This will give you increased handling and a boost to accuracy as your health gets lower. This can help you get some close-range kills with Tarnish Mettle if you get low in a fight.

Your muzzle and magazine mods will be the same you want on a PvE roll of Arrowhead Brake and Accurized Rounds. The increased recoil control and handling from Arrowhead Brake can help you hit follow-up shots on guardians to drop them quickly since scout rifles hit so hard. Accurized Rounds will help you rival the range of sniper rifles for killing guardians across the map. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.