Destiny 2: How to Get Peace of Mind Pulse Rifle (& the God Roll)

April 3rd, 2022 by J.T. Isenhour

Destiny-2-Peace-of-Mind

With every season of Destiny 2, there will be a new weapon you need to get. This season it’s the Peace of Mind that everyone is farming in Destiny 2. So many new things have been added to Destiny 2 with the release of the new expansion. One of these additions was new weapon perks, which can make some weapons more powerful than ever before. Peace of Mind features the Land Tank perk, which gives you increased stats with every kill you get. Let’s go over how you can get your own copy of Peace of Mind and what stats you will want to keep.

How to Get Peace of Mind’s God Roll in Destiny 2

The Peace of Mind is a seasonal event weapon. This season’s event is the PsiOps Battlegrounds, which can be accessed from the helm. Since the weapon is a seasonal event weapon, you can get it is a random drop when completing a PsiOps Battleground. However, this is not the only way to get the weapon. You can also get it from the Helm itself in a few different ways. From loyalty rank-up rewards to opening umbral engrams, these are all ways to get Peace of Mind.

Destiny-2-Peace-of-Mind-Patteren

Of course, you won’t want just any Peace of Mind, you will want a god-rolled Peace of Mind. Luckily, it’s easier to get a god-rolled Peace of Mind than it is to get Fia’s outfit in Elden Ring. Since Peace of Mind is one of the newer weapons added to Destiny 2 it is a weapon that works with the new crafting system. This means that once you manage to get a pattern for Peace of Mind, you can freely edit all of the perks that are on the weapon.

You will need to use a crafted version of Peace of Mind to level it up and unlock all the perks. But it’s still better than having to grind and hope a god-roll version drops. The perks you will want to get can vary a bit based on if you want a PvP or PvE god roll. However, a good all-around god-roll build is Smallbore barrel, Extended mag or High Caliber Rounds, Overflow or Perpetual Motion, and Adrenaline Junkie. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

 

