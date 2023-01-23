Resilience is Getting a Major Nerf in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Resilience is a stat in Destiny 2 that governs how much damage you can take before you die. In a recent exclusive interview with PC Gamer, Bungie developers revealed that Resilience in Destiny 2 Lightfall will get a nerf. While many fans are divided on the nerf itself, here is exactly what is happening to Resilience when Lightfall comes around.

When asked how the stat mods will be changed in Lightfall, the Bungie developers revealed that all of the stat mods will have lower energy costs but also have lower maximum buffs. Where stat mods are around two to four energy to currently equip, stat mods in Lightfall and on will be around one to three energy to equip. However, that comes with the stat mod buffs getting nerfed.

Resilience is getting nerfed in Lightfall.



"Tier 10 Resilience will provide 30% damage reduction against combatants. At lower tiers you will get more value from Resilience without feeling like you have to max out at tier 10 to get a benefit."



(via @pcgamer) pic.twitter.com/INkiqbNfCE — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) January 23, 2023

In the case of Resilience, arguably the most powerful and important stat mod in Destiny 2, the nerf that it is getting in Lightfall is to take the tier 10 Resilience from 40% to 30%. Since having tier 10 Resilience is almost a requirement for raids since it negates 40% of the damage you would take if you had no Resilience, fans are seeing this as a major nerf.

In Bungie’s defense, they have made this nerf to make the buff scale of stat mods less extreme. By doing this, it allows for new players to not feel as behind if they don’t have tier 10 Resilience. The stat mod tiers will provide for a more even buff across the board instead of a big spike if you have maxed out a specific stat. Just like the new buildcrafting changes, this change aims to help new players get into Destiny 2.

What do you think about the Resilience nerf? When Lightfall does come out, Bungie is likely to closely monitor how all of their many changes affect the game. As more information about buildcrafting and Champion changes, fans are already discovering what weapons will be meta when Lightfall comes out.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023