Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid: Release Date, Bosses, And More

If you haven’t already guessed, Destiny 2 Lightfall will come with a brand-new raid. While this raid happens to be a major highlight of the game, Bungie will be introducing a plethora of changes including a lot of UI upgrades as well.

Raids go live around 10 days after the new season/expansion has gone live. Bungie does this so that players can get used to the mechanics introduced in the new season before they step into an activity like a raid because it requires a lot of coordination. That said, here’s everything we know about the new raid in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

When does the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid go live?

According to the This Week at Bungie blogpost, the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid is scheduled to go live on March 10, at 9 AM PST. Given that it’s a brand new raid, the World’s First title belt will be up for grabs again. More information about the same will be available as we approach closer to the release date of the raid itself.

Given that Lightfall will bring forth a new location known as Neomuna, it’s understood that the new raid will take place in this location itself. Even if it’s not directly in this location, it’ll be somewhere close to this location. We’ll update this piece as and when we have more information about it.

Speaking of the raid bosses that we’ll see, a leak surfaced on Reddit about four months back. This leak hinted that a Tormentor would be one of the bosses in this new raid. Not much is known about this enemy. All that we know is these Tormentors can “eat” the Light in some way. So it will be really interesting to see how they fare in battle. Since they’re technically not a Disciple of the Witness, they won’t be as powerful as Rhulk, but we shouldn’t be taking them lightly!

There’s also a Pastebin leak that is doing the rounds on the internet. According to this leak, the new raid will feature a new mechanic that involves traveling back in time. We won’t detail why players will have to travel back in time because these leaks have an uncanny way of being accurate. And if this leak is accurate, it’ll spoil the story for a lot of players!

For now, that’s all we have about the new raid. While we wait for Strand to go live, players have already figured out a nice weapon to deal with all three champions in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023