Destiny 2’s New Lightfall Environment Trailer Shows Off Neomuna, Cloud Striders, and More

Destiny 2 Lightfall is fast approaching and today, we got a Lightfall environment trailer that shows off Neomuna, the Cloud Striders, and some of the enemies we will face. Although we also got unfortunate news about the Strand grappling hook, we love any chance we get to catch a glimpse of what is to come. Here is everything shown in the new Destiny 2 Lightfall environment trailer.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Environment Trailer

As mentioned previously, the main thing shown off in the new Destiny 2 Lightfall environment trailer is Neomuna, our next destination. Neomuna is a city located on Neptune which has been a secret until now. The inhabitants of Neomuna are human and the warriors are called Cloud Striders.

As seen in the trailer, Neomuna is a beautiful city filled with neon lights, exotic flora and fauna, and secrets. We can’t wait to visit Neomuna, discover all that it has in store for us, and work with the Cloud Striders to fight back the Witness.

Cloud Striders are like the Guardians for their civilization but they don’t have Ghosts or the Traveler. They are the volunteer warriors of Neomuna that have short lifespans. There are also only two Cloud Striders at a time, which we are likely going to get to know quite well.

As far as enemies go, it looks like we will primarily face up against Vex and Cabal. Calus is one of the main antagonists of Lightfall as he is being controlled by the Witness himself. Oh, and if you don’t know about the Witness, he is sort of the final big bad of this saga in Destiny 2. We will also be facing Tormentors which are supposedly challenging enemies from the Witness’s personal brood.

And that’s it for your daily Destiny 2 news. As more trailers, showcases, and dev journals become available, we’ll fill you in on everything you need to know.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023