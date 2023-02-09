Bungie Announces Major Reworks to Supers in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Almost every aspect of Destiny 2 including Guardian Supers is getting a major overhaul in Lightfall. For the uninitiated, Supers are special Ultimate abilities that can either deal severe damage or can apply some debuffs to the enemy, making them more susceptible to attacks.

Supers form a very critical component of any build in Destiny 2. Most importantly, without Supers, it can be difficult to defeat a boss, especially in Dungeons and Raids. With that said, here are all the changes that Bungie plans on implementing in Lightfall.

Supers to Get An Overhaul in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Bungie has been introducing a slew of changes one after another. As mentioned in their recent blog post, almost every Super in the game will receive some form of rework. That said, we’ll break down these changes based on the class that can wield them:

Titan

Hammer of Sol base cooldown reduced to 9:16.

Ward of Dawn Health of the ward reduced from 13500 to 8000. However, damage dealt by combatants to the ward has also been reduced, so the damage absorption capacity remains the same. All weapons now deal 1.5x their base damage to the ward. Armor of Light potency has been reduced in PvP. Maximum health now stands at 300. Does not negate precision damage anymore. Armor of Light also gains a 50% Damage Resistance.

Thundercrash Flight time reduced to 4.5 seconds. Reduced size of the damaging volume around the player while in flight by 20%, and pushed it further forward in front of the player to make fly-by disintegrations more intentional. Descent begins a bit earlier and landing damage volume reduced by 20% against players. Damage output remains the same in PvE activities.

Fists of Havoc deal 20% more damage in PvE.

Warlock

Daybreak Super energy per swing now costs 6.5% of the total bar. PvE damage increased by 25%.



Hunter

Spectral Blades base cooldown reduced to 9:16.

The developers believe that these changes will make these Supers more viable in Destiny 2 Lightfall. However, given that Strand is going live as well, Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans will probably be using the new subclass for the most part.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023