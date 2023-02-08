Destiny 2 Light Subclasses to Receive New Fragments in Lightfall

Bungie started working on the Light subclasses in the Witch Queen expansion and will continue to do so in Destiny 2 Lightfall. The developers talked about some new fragments that are set to go live in the new expansion.

Now, all three Light subclasses already have an extensive list of fragments. However, the addition of these fragments will diversify build crafting even more, allowing you to experiment with these subclasses even further.

Bungie to Bring New Fragments to All Light Subclasses in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As mentioned in the blog post, some combat-style mods won’t be making their way into Destiny 2 Lightfall. These new fragments are being designed to replace those mods. Not only that, some of the older fragments will be tweaked to accommodate the new subclass-specific elemental verbs that are being introduced in the upcoming expansion.

That said, here is a list of all the new and updated fragments that you will get to use in the upcoming expansion:

Arc Fragments

Spark of Instinct Whenever you take additional damage from enemies while critically wounded, you emit a damaging blast of Arc energy that jolts targets.

Spark of Haste Increased resilience, recovery, and mobility while sprinting.



Solar Fragments

Ember of Mercy Whenever you revive an ally, you and other nearby allies gain Restoration. Picking up a Firesprite will also grant Restoration. When Restoration is active, you will instantly heal, and incoming enemy damage won’t disrupt this process.

Ember of Resolve Solar grenade final blows Cure you.

Ember of Tempering Apart from its original effects, this fragment creates a Firesprite on Solar weapon kills while active, in addition to its original effects.

Ember of Combustion Now creates a Firesprite on Solar Super defeats, in addition to its original effects.

Ember of Searing Defeating Scorched targets creates Firesprite, along with triggering its original effects. .



Void Fragments

Echo of Cessation (New!) Applying a Finisher on a target sends out a blast of Void energy which makes other targets in the vicinity Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach.

Echo of Vigilance Defeating a target when your shields are depleted grants you a temporary Void Overshield.

Echo of Domineering Apart from its original effects, defeating a Suppressed target creates a Void Breach.

Echo of Harvest Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Weakened targets with precision damage, in addition to its original effects.

Echo of Starvation Grants the Devour buff whenever a Void Breach is picked up.



This concludes the list of all the new and updated fragments that are set to arrive in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Apart from the Light subclasses, here’s a quick list of abilities that Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans will come to possess as soon as they start wielding Strand.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023