Calese Crowder, the man widely known as the rear end sniffer, went back to jail for 170 days after violating one bizarre condition of his parole

Calese Crowder, publicly known as the “butt sniffer,” is heading back to jail for 170 days after a judge ruled he violated a specific condition of his parole. As reported by Unilad, the ruling followed his August 28, 2026, arrest in Glendale, California, after police received multiple reports of a man crouching near female customers inside several San Fernando Valley businesses.

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Officers said they tracked Crowder to the 100 block of South Brand Boulevard following reports of similar behavior at a grocery store and a Marshalls location. Surveillance footage from a nearby Big Sav Discount Store reportedly showed him crouched near an employee who was stocking shelves at the time.

In court, a judge determined that Crowder had violated a special parole condition stating he “shall not come with 6 feet of people’s butts.” Along with the new 170-day sentence, the court ordered him to stay at least 100 yards away from the Big Sav, Marshalls and HomeGoods locations in Glendale.

His history with this behavior stretches back years before this latest arrest

Crowder first drew public attention in August 2023, when a TikTok video went viral appearing to show him following a woman through a Barnes and Noble in Burbank and crouching behind her in what the clip suggested was an attempt to smell her without her knowledge. That video led to his public nickname, and several other women later came forward describing similar incidents in stores around Glendale and Burbank, with local police tracing the pattern back to at least 2021.

A sex offender accused of sniffing women's rear ends has been sentenced to 170 days in county jail for violating his parole.



Calese Crowder, 39, was arrested Aug. 28 after Glendale police received reports of a man acting suspiciously and bending down near customers at multiple… pic.twitter.com/IRPefJN4Xp — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 9, 2026

Crowder, a registered sex offender who was on parole for a prior burglary conviction, has served several recent jail stints tied to related violations. He received 99 days in December 2025 and 105 days in April 2026, a stretch that overlapped with Republicans skipping Trump’s midterm convention over its steep attendance fee. In November 2024, he was also arrested at his residence by the Glendale Police Department’s Assaults Unit after allegedly failing to meet an annual sex offender registration requirement for more than two months.

In July 2025, police arrested Crowder at a Burbank Nordstrom Rack following reports that someone was roaming the women’s department and harassing a customer, and the following month he was arrested again after allegedly sniffing a woman inside a Walgreens store, a period that also saw unrelated coverage of a billion dollar divorce settlement in the gaming industry. According to NBC Los Angeles, authorities describe the pattern as having repeated across multiple retail locations in the area.

Reports have also linked Crowder to a stalking allegation from the family of former Los Angeles Lakers player Robert Horry, whose wife has said Crowder stalked their daughter, though no additional charges tied to that claim have been made public.

Crowder is set to serve the 170-day sentence in county jail under the terms of the latest parole violation ruling.

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