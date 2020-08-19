Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Confirmed for 2020

In what has been the worst kept secret in the world, the next Call of Duty game has been revealed as Black Ops Cold War. A short teaser was released today following some sleuthing from the Call of Duty community. The last week had fans tracking down daily clues, solving puzzles, and of course, playing Call of Duty: Warzone to uncover the next Call of Duty game.

The first video for Call of Duty 2020 gives a little bit of the backstory for this Cold War setting. Call of Duty fans will get a full reveal of Black Ops Cold War on August 26th where things will be laid bare for the next game in terms of the story and setting for the game.

Stay tuned for coverage of Black Ops Cold War in the week ahead from Attack of the Fanboy. On the 26th we’ll take a deep dive after seeing the game in action and speaking with Treyarch and Raven about their next game.