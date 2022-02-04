Call of Duty Vanguard February 3 Multiplayer Update Makes Changes to These Weapons, Equipment & More

Today, February 3rd, Call of Duty Vanguard received an update, and here’s a list with all the changes and additions added with this patch. This update does not bring any major addition to the game, but it does bring a couple of changes and fixes to the game’s weapons, equipment, and more. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty Vanguard February 3rd update.

This patch is going out on all platforms so players from every device should get these changes as soon as they are implemented. Sledgehammer Games is working hard to offer players a better experience, and these updates show their intention. Even though this patch will not mean a lot to many players, every tweak is important when it comes to getting a better gameplay experience.

The developers also updated the featured playlists, giving players a different roster of maps and game modes to play.

Call of Duty Vanguard February 3 Multiplayer Update Patch Notes

Multiplayer

Weapons

Panzerfaust Panzerfaust has been modified to be more effective against Spy Planes and CounterSpy Planes. Splash damage kills from the Panzerfaust launcher will now count towards Longshots.

Welgun Fixed a bug affecting two attachments for the Welgun, causing it to overperform.



Bundles

Attack on Titan Bundle The Ultrahard Steel MVP Highlight no longer shows the wrong animation in the preview.

Enjoy the Retreat The Demo Kit Blueprint for the Type 100 no longer blocks visibility when ADS-ing with a 3-6x scope.



Equipment

Incendiary Grenade Smoke has been reduced (change implemented Jan 31).



Private Matches

Search and Destroy The silent plant option now works in Private Matches.



All in all, these small changes are the ones that improve the game’s quality and gameplay, so players are going to be excited about this one. If you missed the last Call of Duty Vanguard update, you can go to our article. There you will find all the information about the last patch.

Call of Duty Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update go to the official Call of Duty website.